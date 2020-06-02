June is National Safety Month. With the U.S. devastated by the coronavirus pandemic this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Safest States in America.

In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the state’s coronavirus support to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Safety in Rhode Island (1=Safest; 25=Avg.)

2 nd – WalletHub “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” Score

– WalletHub “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” Score 2 nd – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 9 th – Assaultsper Capita

– Assaultsper Capita 13 th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 2 nd – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 4 th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 7 th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 6th – Share of Uninsured Population

According to the study, Maine was ranked first and Mississippi was ranked fiftieth.

For the full report, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-to-live-in/4566/