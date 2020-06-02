Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) today released the following statement:

“I am among the Americans and Rhode Islanders who are saddened and enraged by the cruel murder of George Floyd and by the racism that has always polluted our structures. I recognize the incredible frustration that people are feeling that — after centuries of promises and demands for change — black people are still suffering from a system that not only treats them as ‘less than,’ but endangers them on a daily basis.

“All leaders, myself included, must work much more diligently to dismantle systematic racism. Our call is for constructive work with activists and everyday people to rid our system and our society of indefensible, insidious, dangerous discrimination. Every single person has a responsibility to be part of this change, because only when we do can America truly fulfill its pledge of liberty and justice for all.”