Newport City Councilors hosted a Special Council Meeting this evening on the City’s proposed FY2021 budget as well as an update from the City Manager on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
This is a What’s Up broadcast. We’ll provide updates and a recap here throughout and following the meeting.
Agenda
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council during the meeting.
|1.
|Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf
Council voted to receive.
|a.
|Errata Sheet
Council voted to receive.
|b.
|FY21 Tax Impacts
Council voted to receive.
|c.
|Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading) – Continued from May 27, 2020
Council voted to pass 4-3 as amended (Taylor, McLaughlin, Leonard nay)
|d.
|Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)- Continued from May 27, 2020
Council voted 5-2 (McLaughlin, Leonard nay)
RESOLUTIONS
|2.
|Mask Wearing – S. Taylor
Council voted 6-1 to approve (Leonard nay)
|3.
|Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools, re: Newport Public Schools approved budget for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021
|4.
|COVID 19 Status Update