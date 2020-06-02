Newport City Councilors hosted a Special Council Meeting this evening on the City’s proposed FY2021 budget as well as an update from the City Manager on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council during the meeting.

1. Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf

Council voted to receive.

a. Errata Sheet

Council voted to receive.

b. FY21 Tax Impacts

Council voted to receive.

c. Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading) – Continued from May 27, 2020

Council voted to pass 4-3 as amended (Taylor, McLaughlin, Leonard nay)

d. Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)- Continued from May 27, 2020

Council voted 5-2 (McLaughlin, Leonard nay)

RESOLUTIONS

2. Mask Wearing – S. Taylor

Council voted 6-1 to approve (Leonard nay)

3. Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools, re: Newport Public Schools approved budget for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021

4. COVID 19 Status Update