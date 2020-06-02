Newport City Councilors hosted a Special Council Meeting this evening on the City’s proposed FY2021 budget as well as an update from the City Manager on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This is a What’s Up broadcast. We’ll provide updates and a recap here throughout and following the meeting.

To view and/or participate in the official meeting, you can participate through Zoom, by clicking on the following link https://zoom.us/j/98331818984 or by phone, by calling 1-833-548-0276 and enter the following Meeting ID: 983-3181-8984

Agenda

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council during the meeting.

1.Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf

BudgetPaperclip icon

Council voted to receive.

a.Errata Sheet

Errata SheetPaperclip icon.

Council voted to receive.

b.FY21 Tax Impacts

FY21Paperclip icon

Council voted to receive.

c.Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading) – Continued from May 27, 2020

RevenuesPaperclip icon

Council voted to pass 4-3 as amended (Taylor, McLaughlin, Leonard nay)

d.Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)- Continued from May 27, 2020

PersonnelPaperclip icon

Council voted 5-2 (McLaughlin, Leonard nay)

RESOLUTIONS

2.Mask Wearing – S. Taylor

Mask WearingPaperclip icon

Council voted 6-1 to approve (Leonard nay)

3.Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools, re:  Newport Public Schools approved budget for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021

NPSPaperclip icon

4.COVID 19 Status Update 

