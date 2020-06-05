Black Lives Matter Rhode Island announced on Thursday that they will host a Rally for Justice and Equality on Saturday, June 5th in Newport.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 pm and says it will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd.

The Facebook Event states “The next Black Lives Matter Rhode Island peaceful protest is happening this Saturday in Newport. Come out and support.”

Heather Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center , told What’s Up Newp on Friday morning that she had not been contacted by the organizers or group and found out about it at just about the same time as everyone one else, she said “however we support a peaceful protest to gather our community together as one”.

On a flyer on Facebook, Black Lives Rhode Island says “we will be protesting the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis PD”.

Last Saturday, Black Live Matter Rhode Island hosted a George Floyd Rally in Providence.

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island is not an official chapter of the global organization known as Black Lives Matter Foundation, according to their website.

Black Lives Matter Foundation was founded in 2013 by Patrisse Cullors, Opal Rometi, and Alicia Garza in reponse to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer. According to their website, “Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives”.

What’s Up Newp reached out to Black Live Matter Rhode Island, Black Lives Matter Foundation, and Black Live Matter Boston for comment. As of publishing time, we had not received any responses. We’ll update this story when and if we hear back from these organizations.