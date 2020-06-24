Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport resident Rachel Hussey this evening announced her candidacy for the Third Ward Seat on Newport City Council.

Hussey provided What’s Up Newp with the following announcement;

Newport resident and St. Michael’s School educator Rachel Hussey declared her candidacy today for Newport’s 3rd Ward City Council seat.

“This ward continues to ask for transparency, innovation, and to see their interests reflected at the meetings; and they deserve it.” Hussey said.

- Advertisement -

Rachel Hussey is running to offer creativeoptions to solve our city’s three biggest issues:

• Roger’s High School & its community

• Growing Newport’s year-round economy

• Maintaining an inviting, eco-friendly, & diverse ward and city

When asked about special interests in Newport, Hussey responded: “My only special interest is Ward 3.”

She looks forward to hearing from constituents, and fighting for their voices to be heard at the City Council meetings.

The 2020 election season is officially underway, as candidates for local, statewide, and legislative seats begin to file their declarations of candidacy this week.

Those wishing to run for General Assembly or local offices must file with the local board of canvassers in the town in which they are registered to vote between June 22 and June 24.

Those declaring to run for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives must file with the Department of State’s Elections Division, 148 West River St., Providence.

Party endorsements are due by June 26 for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, and June 25 for all local and General Assembly races.

The next major step for candidate is picking up nomination papers from local canvassers on June 30 and returning them with the required number of signatures by July 10.

For local offices, the number of signatures is set by the Canvassing Authorities and may vary by community.

For General Assembly seats, Senatorial candidates must collect 100 signatures, House of Representative candidates, 50. For U.S. Senate the minimum is 1,000 and U.S. Representatives, 500.

The deadline for individuals to withdraw their candidacies is July 13, otherwise their name appears on the ballot, even if they decide not to run.

All this leads to the primary election on Sept. 8, and the general election on Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote for the primary is August 9, for the general election, Oct. 4.

Follow our 2020 Election Coverage here and here – Who’s running for office in Newport County? List of local and state candidates is here