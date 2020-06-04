Salve Regina University on Tuesday wrote on Instagram that they were recently made aware of public social media posts of a threatening nature made by a prospective student that violate their Mercy mission.
“This individual is no longer enrolled at the University. Public threats of violence are a clear violation of Salve Regina’s mission, which strives to foster a welcoming and compassionate environment that is free of all forms of hate and discrimination,” the school wrote.
No other further information or comment was provided by the school.
