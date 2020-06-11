What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Bill DeWitt, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer for People’s Credit Union, is pleased to announce that the People’s Credit Union has partnered with Swipe for a Cause for its merchant payment processing solution for business members.

Based locally in Rhode Island, Swipe for a Cause was founded by Andrew and Margaret Kinnecom in 2010. A portion of Swipe’s revenue is donated to selected charities, including their initial beneficiary, Hope Hospice and Palliative care. Since going into business, Swipe has grown to serve approximately 500 customers from various industries and has donated over $250,000 to associated charities.

“We are thrilled to be working with People’s Credit Union to serve the needs of their business members,” said A. Kinnecom. “We believe we have the right products and solutions for businesses of all sizes. We stand by our offerings and pledge to try and help save our customers both valuable time and money. We had been looking to work with People’s for quite some time, as the team at Swipe felt that there was a good business, cultural, and philosophical fit.”

“When People’s Credit Union was in the market for a new merchant payment processing company to work with, Swipe for a Cause seemed like a good partner for us. At People’s, we live by the philosophy of ‘people helping people’. Andy and Margaret have baked this same philosophy into their business model,” commented DeWitt. “Swipe’s personalized local service, along with their pricing options and discounts are all things our members are looking for when considering a merchant service provider. The fact that a portion of their profits is donated to charity makes working with Swipe a win-win.” For more information about People’s Credit Union visit peoplescu.com.

People’s Credit Union offers a complete range of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages, business accounts, business loans, investment and insurance services, as well as online and mobile banking. For seven consecutive years Providence Business News has named People’s one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island, People’s Credit Union is a member-owned, state chartered, federally insured, community credit union established in 1922. Membership is open to all individuals.