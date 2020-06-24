Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Paul Marshall today announced his candidacy for Newport City Council Third Ward.

Marshall provided the following statement to What’s Up Newp on Wednesday, June 24th;

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the City of Newport’s Third Ward Council Seat in 2020. As a native Newporter, I have watched our community grow and change over the years. If elected I hope to ensure that Newport continues to grow in a conscientious, equitable and sustainable way.”

As an active community member, Paul Marshall currently sits on the City of Newport’s Planning Board as the Resiliency Liaison. Among other volunteer activities, he also helps clean up King Park with his wife, Charlotte, on a regular basis in partnership with Clean Ocean Access.

Paul’s biggest strength resides in his passion for Newport. But it also helps that he worked over ten years in the hospitality industry here. He has also spent the last eight years working in marketing/PR, in which he developed and executed campaigns promoting destinations, brands and events. In addition, Paul has a background in strategic communication focused on state and local policy and graduated in 2019 with a Master’s in Public Affairs from Brown University. Currently, he is the principal owner of a small consulting firm that helps clients build sustainability platforms. His work ranges from helping companies adjust internal policy to global supply chain carbon reduction strategy.

“I am fully invested in helping improve our community and I hope to be able to support Newport as it continues to grow in a prosperous and inclusive way. Also, I encourage everyone to register to vote.”

More information is available at paulmarshallnewportri.com or by contacting paulmarshall@3rdwardcitycouncil.com.

The 2020 election season is officially underway, as candidates for local, statewide, and legislative seats begin to file their declarations of candidacy this week.

Those wishing to run for General Assembly or local offices must file with the local board of canvassers in the town in which they are registered to vote between June 22 and June 24.

Those declaring to run for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives must file with the Department of State’s Elections Division, 148 West River St., Providence.

Party endorsements are due by June 26 for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, and June 25 for all local and General Assembly races.

The next major step for candidate is picking up nomination papers from local canvassers on June 30 and returning them with the required number of signatures by July 10.

For local offices, the number of signatures is set by the Canvassing Authorities and may vary by community.

For General Assembly seats, Senatorial candidates must collect 100 signatures, House of Representative candidates, 50. For U.S. Senate the minimum is 1,000 and U.S. Representatives, 500.

The deadline for individuals to withdraw their candidacies is July 13, otherwise their name appears on the ballot, even if they decide not to run.

All this leads to the primary election on Sept. 8, and the general election on Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote for the primary is August 9, for the general election, Oct. 4.

