On Saturday June 6, parking at Second Beach (aka Sachuest Beach) will reopen daily from 8:00 – 5:00 p.m, according to the Town of Middletown.

Town employees will begin selling resident and non-resident seasonal parking passes on Thursday and Friday, June 4 and June 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. near the main entrance to the Second Beach parking lot. Payment by check is preferred, no credit cards will be accepted.

Rates for seasonal parking passes will be the same as last year, according to the Town. Resident pass is $70, senior resident pass is $65, resident motorcycle pass is $30. Non-resident pass is $140, senior non- resident pass is $130 and non-resident motorcycle pass is $60.

The Town of Middletown says in a press release today has suspended issuing free resident passes this year as well as the second pass issued to residents purchasing a seasonal parking pass. The town says it has no plans to reinstate collection of daily parking fees at this time, only seasonal passes will be sold at the beach. The town plans to launch an online system that will allow patrons to purchase their parking passes before coming to the beach. Details about this program will be announced on the town’s website at www.middletownri.com when available.

Both parking lots at Third Beach will be open on June 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to residents only, but all residents will need to purchase a seasonal pass to park at any of the town’s parking lots. These include the main parking area at Second Beach, Surfer’s End, Third Beach Boat Ramp, Town Beach and Dunlap-Wheeler Park. Parking at all beach lots will be on a first-come-first-serve basis until the parking lot reaches the restricted capacity deemed safe for public health and safety. Maximum capacity of all lots will be determined in accordance with guidelines set by the RI Department of Health and the RI Department of Environmental Management.

Lifeguards will be provided at both the Main Lot, Surfer’s End and at Third Beach. The main pavilion will be closed to the public but there will be portable toilets available at all locations.

All beach patrons are asked to follow the town’s “Carry In, Carry Out” policy and to take their trash with them when they leave the beach.