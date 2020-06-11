What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

William James Walker, 62 of Tiverton RI was called home peacefully on June 7, 2020 at Kent County Hospital. Billy was deeply loved by his devoted wife Mary L. (Souto) Walker and three children Valerie Lee (Walker) White and husband Patrick, William James Walker Jr. and Angelica Marie Walker.

His life purpose of brightening the lives of others began in Newport RI on March 26th 1958, when he was born to the late Charles “Skip” B. Walker and Lorraine H.(Bowley) Walker. As a child and throughout life it was clear that Billy was incredibly special. He was a treasured brother to his sister Lorrie (Walker) Foster (Bob) and brothers Charles “Brewster” Walker III, Robert “Bobby” Walker (Jackie), the late Albert Walker (Eileen), John Walker and Patrick Walker (Colleen).

He was a hard-working Jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. He was a master of long haul trucking and Owner/Opertator of Bingo’s Transport. Bill loved traveling, fishing, camping, tractor pulls, playing horse shoes and was always the life of the party. He was the person you’d call for anything, whether it be for a helping hand or for a listening ear. He was a kind and reliable friend to have. He’d come up with a nick name for everyone and surely made everyone feel accepted.

He will be missed by his four grandson’s, PJ “pumpkinhead”, Connor “con-con”, Joseph “Rocco” and Daniel “Tiger” White (Valerie). His Granddaughter “Kitten” Catherine Walker (Wiliam) and his Granddaughter “Baby Girl” Celina Gardner (Angelica).

Bill leaves behind his mother and father-in-law Maria and Eduardo Souto. His Sister-in law Arlene Blight and husband Rick. He will be sorely missed by his many adoring nieces and nephews, cousins and beloved extended family and friends.

Honor his life and legacy by having fun, loving your family, laughing often and always being true to yourself. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New England Tractor Pulling Association in Memory of Billy Walker. A Celebration of life will be held this summer, with a date to be determined.