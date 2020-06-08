This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Raymond Joseph Ferreira passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 87. He was surrounded by his loving wife Judith Dischert Ferreira and family. Born in Portsmouth, he was the son of the late John and Julia Roderick Ferreira. Ray was a well-known contractor, with many special skills of the trade and was involved in many construction projects around the island. He had a street named after him, Raymond Drive. He started his construction career as a workman on the Newport-Pell Bridge at the start in 1966 and was there until it’s completion in June of 1969. Ray was honored to be part of the Newport-Pell Bridge 50th Anniversary celebration last year. Ray was a life-long member of the RI Builders Association. He was president of Ferreira Farm Land Corporation, former president of the Woodland Valley Condo Association, and an active member of the Sportsman Club of Common Fence Point, enjoying many deep-sea fishing adventures with his good friend Paul Furtado. Ray was a communicant of St. Barnabas Church and served as a volunteer for all the Portuguese dinners their 50-year run.

Ray is survived by his two daughters, Linda Gallagher and Elizabeth Dugan and husband Gary Dugan, and a son, David Ferreira. He leaves 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sons Daniel Dischert and Dwayne Dischert and their three grandchildren, by the marriage of his wife Judith Dischert Ferreira.

Ray is preceded in death by two sisters, Cecelia Price of Blacksburg, VA and Evelyn Rudisell of Tiverton, RI and two brothers Henry and John Ferreira of Portsmouth. He is survived by his sisters Lydia Ferrell and Lorraine McBride and brother Ed Ferreira, all of Portsmouth.

- Advertisement -

A private memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth RI. This service will be livestreamed at memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Raymond-Ferreira

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Visiting Nurse Service of Newport and Bristol Counties, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth; Portsmouth Fire Department, 2300 East Main Road; Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.