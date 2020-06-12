This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Marie Dawn Moore of Middletown, RI passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Born July 15, 1965 in Newport, RI, she was a daughter of Robert C. and Anne P. (O’Hara) Moore of Middletown, RI.

Marie was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1983 and graduated University of Rhode Island in 1987. She dedicated nearly 30 years to Phoenix House. She was caring, supportive and dedicated to improving the lives of her clients. Marie was a 15 year cancer survivor and loved life. She loved to read, travel watch the Red Sox and Patriots. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, friends, and dog Chloe.

- Advertisement -

Besides her parents, Marie is survived by her sister Kimberly Camuso and her husband Alan of Derry, NH, brother Christopher Moore of Middletown, RI, her nephews, Matthew Hadfield of Bakersfield, CA, Sean Hadfield stationed in Fairbanks, AK and Michael Hadfield stationed in Germany, many aunts, uncles, friends and her beloved dog, Chloe.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, June 16 at 9:00 am, St Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to the Phoenix House New England, 99 Wayland Ave, Suite #100, Providence, RI 02906.