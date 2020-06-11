What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Laurence P. Butler, Jr., 63, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on June 10, 2020.

Laurence was born in Newport, RI to Laurence P. Butler, Sr, and Alberta M. (Mendes) Butler.

Laurence graduated from Rogers High School in 1976 where he was the captain of the football team. He went on to continue his education and football career at the University of Rhode Island, where he received a full scholarship for his athleticism. After graduating in 1981 he served in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Lieutenant.

Laurence is survived by his mother, Alberta M. Butler, his sisters, Carolyn Payton of Middletown, RI, Pauline Reed of Middletown, RI, Iva Felton and her husband Albert of Newport, RI, Alberta Bergado and her husband Anthony of Groton, CT, and two brothers, David A. Butler and Robert J. Butler, of Newport, RI. He also leaves his daughter, Samantha L. Butler, of Dallas, TX.

He was preceded in death by his father, Laurence P. Butler, Sr., and his sister, Lorraine S. Butler-Neal.

Burial services will be private at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.