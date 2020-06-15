This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Land David Shavers Jr., 81, of Newport, RI, passed away on June 11, 2020.

David was born on August 26, 1938 in East Providence, RI to the late Land D. Shavers Sr. and Ida Celia Mae (Greene) Shavers.

A 1956 graduate of Warwick Veterans Memorial High School, David retired from the New England Telephone Company in 1998 after a long career. During his retirement, David enjoyed working at Blenheim Newport, an assisted living facility. He was a member of the Community Baptist Church in Newport. He was an Honorary Past Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 33rd° Mason of Consistory #12, and a Past Excellent High Priest of Cyrus Chapter #4. He was a Past Potentate of Constantine Temple #14 and served as a past Treasurer of the Grand Lodge. David was an active member of the NAACP Newport County.

David is survived by his wife Maxine Bradford-Shavers of Newport, his daughters Lisa Shavers of Rumford, RI, Cheryl Shavers, and grandson Darrell Goss, Jr. of Inglewood, CA. He also leaves three nephews Andrew Jackson of Providence, Kenneth Reis of Pawtucket, and Michael (Bill) Reis of Providence, and three nieces, Jacqueline (John) Ramos of Watertown, CT, Brenda Jackson of Cranston, and Annette (Joel) Cooley of Pawtucket, stepchildren Deborah Allawi of Stafford, VA, William and Troy Bradford, both of Newport, and step-grandchildren, Hamid Allawi, Alana Cabral and Geia Apanovitch, and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings, William Shavers, Ruth Anna Shavers, Grace Straiten, Cora Britto, Blanche Jackson, and Hope Harris.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Please understand, due to the pandemic, facemasks are required and there will be a longer than usual wait time to pay your respects to the family.

Funeral Services will be private due to limited gatherings at this time.

