This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, John “JR” Ryall, 65, beloved brother and uncle, of Carle Place, NY died in Providence, RI from complications of COVID-19.



Born in Queens, John moved to Carle Place in 1963, making schoolyard friendships that would last a lifetime. After graduating high school in 1972, he studied communications at New York Tech. John kept his home in Carle Place until he relocated to Rhode Island in February of this year for medical reasons.



Those who knew John will remember his passion for music. His tastes were eclectic, from punk to alternative to rock to pop, and his expertise, extensive. His music and memorabilia collections were vast. His knowledge of artists, songs, venues, concerts, and other music trivia was unparalleled. John was also an avid and loyal Mets fan, rooting for his hometown team since its inception in 1962, although not always agreeing with its management or their choices.



He is survived by his three siblings, Maureen Ryall (Louis Bershad) of Jamestown, RI, Thomas Ryall (Amy) of San Antonio, TX, and Kathleen Ryall (Thomas Cavalluzzi) of Wayland, MA, seven nieces and nephews (Melissa, Tanner, Chase, Daniel, Madison, Eliza, and Molly) and numerous cousins. He is pre-deceased by his parents, John E. Ryall and Anna V. “Nancy” (Neylon) Ryall.



John was a kind and generous soul, a loyal friend, and a beloved brother and uncle. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly. Please think of him the next time you hear a Beatles song.



A memorial service in NY will be set for a future date to be determined. You can show your support in the meantime by making a charitable donation in memory of John Ryall to the American Heart Association or Rise Up NY in support of COVID relief.