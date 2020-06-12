What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Esther Catherine Coen (Till), 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 10, 2020. Esther was born in Pawtucket, RI to the late Joseph and Esther Till. Esther was the wife of the late Austin W. Coen Jr.

Esther was a lifelong resident of the state of Rhode Island and was a 1953 graduate of William E. Tolman High School in Pawcatuck, Rhode Island. In 1954 she graduated from the RI School of Practical Nursing. She was employed by the Middletown Public Schools as a Paraprofessional for over twenty years.

Esther was a devout Catholic and a devoted communicant of Saint Lucy’s Church. Esther was a loving friend to all and would help anyone that was in need. She valued her family above all else and would do anything for them. She will be remembered as a loving mother, nana, and friend.

- Advertisement -

Esther is survived by her son Austin W. Coen III and his wife Celia, daughters Esther Marie Coen, Kathleen Fountain, and Deborah D’Amico and her husband Paul. She will be missed by her grandchildren Jeffery Coen, Jessica Coen, Jennifer Coen, Christina Fountain, Matthew Fountain, Nathan Fountain, Catherine D’Amico, Amanda D’Amico, Samantha D’Amico, and her great grandchild Eric Carter William Brown. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Esther was a strong supporter of all in need and asks memorial donations can be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be private.