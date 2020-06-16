Ann Marie (Angel) Hanos 75, of Newport, RI passed away Saturday, June 13,2020 due to kidney failure.

Ann was born November 27, 1944 to the late Elbert Angel and Mary (Chilcott) Angel. Ann was born and raised in Newport, RI. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1962. She worked as a telephone operator for the New England Telephone Company after graduation. She soon met her former husband, David C. Hanos, and became a stay at home mom. As her children grew older, she worked for the State of RI in the school lunch program. She worked at Thompson Middle School then on to URI where she worked until her retirement. She loved talking to the students, greeting them with a smile and parting with a “take care, hon.”

Ann was famous for her annual tree decorating parties held every December 23. All children were welcome. She bought all the crafts and each child made a decoration and hung it on her tree. She provided her homemade Christmas cookies and hot chocolate for all. The night also included Christmas caroling throughout the neighborhood. Each child received a gift from Auntie (T’Ann) Ann. When Halloween rolled around she was proud to hand out full candy bars!

Ann was a kind, honest soul who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

- Advertisement -

She was predeceased in death by her brothers Albert Angel and Peter Angel.

Ann is survived by her children, David C. (Teresa) Hanos, Jr of Newport, RI, Mary Frances Hanos of Middletown, RI and Brian Anthony Hanos of Encinitas, CA and her beloved grandchildren Nicholas Roggero, David III, Caitlyn, Jillian and Jordyn Hanos, and Pippa and Charlie Hanos.

She also leaves her siblings Edward (Joan) Angel of Portsmouth, RI, and Roberta (Anthony) Chester of Newport, RI. Special thank you to Roberta and Tony for their endless, loving support in her last years.

Services will be private with a celebration of life to be held in the spring. Donations may be made to Tiverton Dialysis Center, 22 Hurst Ln, Tiverton, RI 02878.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.