Story by Public Affairs Office, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. This story originally appeared here.

As the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport celebrated 150 years in 2019, the command has acknowledged its monumental achievements and the people that helped it along the way by producing a 120-page anniversary yearbook.

The 150th anniversary yearbook provides a retrospective examination of Division Newport’s unique history and coverage of its exemplary workforce, contributions to modern warfare and highlighted events. Available to the public as a pdf on Division’s Newport external website, the yearbook is a must-read to understand the command’s history as well as its importance as the next generation of naval prowess.

“In this yearbook, we are spotlighting the years of dedication and hard work that have been a cornerstone of our command since our formation as the Naval Torpedo Station on Goat Island on July 29, 1869, and the many ways in which we celebrated our anniversary with events throughout 2019,” Technical Director Ron Vien said.

History columns and a timeline chronicle the Division’s humble beginnings as the Naval Torpedo Station in 1869, where Cmdr. Edmund O. Matthews led six officers and three civilians in the station’s construction and primary development of numerous underwater weapons. By contrast, the Division now operates a $1.2 billion annual budget with nearly 6,500 civilian government and contractor employees.

The Division’s year-long 150th anniversary events also take center stage in the yearbook, which includes articles about the commemoration ceremony held on July 29, 2019 and events such as Sub Day, a 5K walk/run, golf and bowling competitions, film screenings, a special storytelling event and anniversary displays.

Public Affairs Officer Jeff Prater, coordinator for the 150th anniversary events and master of ceremonies for the commemoration ceremony, which included a special monument erected on campus to mark the special anniversary, also oversaw the creation of the yearbook.

“One hundred fifty years is, well … monumental! And it appeared to me that the way to properly memorialize our anniversary was with a symbolic monument,” Prater said of the submarine sail monument outside the main communications building. “I have been all over campus and there are several monuments, but they are in out-of-the-way places. So, for this 150th anniversary, we wanted something big, where people gather, and what better place than near our outdoor lunch area.

“The extensive yearbook demonstrates how special the year was for all the employees at the command,” Prater said. “We hope that the community enjoys reading about NUWC Division Newport’s many contributions to the U.S. Navy and to the State of Rhode Island.”

Also chronicled in the yearbook is an evaluation of the Division’s distinct workforce and the command’s efforts to maintain diversity through recruiting across all disciplines; the modern technical developments in weapons and defense; collaborations with partners across industry and academia in the 401 Tech Bridge agreement; and a special Division Newport list of trivia questions to test your NUWC knowledge.

“Since 1869, the women and men of Division Newport have provided undersea superiority to our nation,” Vien said in the book’s introduction. “We pay tribute to the long and historic tradition of innovation and strength through security, supporting the warfighter and the greatest Navy in the world!”

Copies of the yearbook will also be printed and available for distribution.

For more information, contact Prater at 401-832-2039.

NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.