now hiring newport ri

Newport, RI – Looking for a new job on Aquidneck Island? Here’s who’s hiring right now.

All jobs have been posted in the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s –  Food Runners, Hosts, and Dishwashers – 22 Bowen’s
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  4. AMS Practice Management – Stock Clerk
  5. Angels Kitchen –Server
  6. Bailey’s Beach Club – Server and Bartender
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Seasonal Cashier Job
  8. Brenton Hotel – all positions
  9. BrightView Landscape Services – Landscape Crew Member
  10. Buddy By The Sea – Retail Sales Associate
  11. Buskers Pub & Restaurant – Bartender and Server
  12. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  13. Castle Hill Inn – Busser
  14. Chili’s – Server
  15. Citizens Bank – Citizens Teller Opportunities
  16. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  17. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  18. Domina’s Agway – Landscaping Construction / Specialist / Foreman $15 – $20
  19. DSW – Part Time Sales Associate
  20. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  21. EBCAP – Education Coordinator (EBCAP0716)
  22. Enterprise Holdings – Full Time Car Cleaner
  23. Essentials – Retail Associate/Customer Service
  24. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  25. First Group – Van Driver
  26. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Laborer
  27. GNC – Retail Store Manager
  28. Goldbet Inc – Calibration Technician
  29. Gryphon Technologies – Logistics Analyst
  30. Gurney’s – Server
  31. Hooley/Resails – RETAIL ASSISTANT MANAGER
  32. Hotel Viking – Night Audit Agent
  33. ICI Services Corp. – Secretary III (4152)
  34. Inns On Bellevue – Innkeeper
  35. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
  36. Jamestown Early Learning Center – Teacher Assistant
  37. JFA Security – 3rd Shift Security Officer
  38. Jo’s American Bistro – Part Time Server
  39. JRK Residential Group – Lead Maintenance Technician
  40. KVH Industries – Temporary Executive Assistant/ Engineering Department Coordi…
  41. Langway Toyota of Newport – Parts Clerk
  42. Lifespan – Speech Pathologist PD
  43. Life Is Good Newport – Sales Associate
  44. Local Newport Liquor Store – Liquor Store Associate
  45. Marco’s Subs – All shifts, all positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
  46. Medix Group – Professional Handyman
  47. Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
  48. Midtown Oyster Bar – servers & bussers/food runners (apply within)
  49. Moon Landscaping – Cemetery Superintendent
  50. Navy Exchange Service Command – RECEPTIONIST/CASHIER CHECKER
  51. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  52. Newport Mental Health – Quality Improvement Specialist
  53. Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  54. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostesses
  55. On Time Staffing – Sanitation
  56. Panera Bread – Cafe Associate-PT/FT
  57. Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
  58. Pleasant Surprise – Retail
  59. Portsmouth Veterinary Clinic – Veterinary Receptionist one year experience
  60. Quick Services – JSAF Operator
  61. Ramada Middletown Hotel – Housekeeper
  62. RDM – Part Time Retail Merchandiser- Newport, RI
  63. RIBI Security – Unarmed Security Officers – Cultural Property
  64. Riverhead Building Supply – Utility
  65. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  66. S&S Fabric Products – Upholstery Assistant/Quality Control
  67. SAIC – Entry-Level Logistics Support I
  68. Save The Bay –Education and Aquarist Internship
  69. Scooter World – Rental Agent
  70. Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
  71. Shaw’s – Immediate Openings -Shaw’s Middletown
  72. Solidifi – Escrow Compliance Specialist
  73. Starbucks – Barista
  74. Stoneacre – Retail Clerk/Cashier
  75. The Aquidneck Club – Bartender, Events Coordinator
  76. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  77. The Newport Experience – Receptionist
  78. The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers – The Smoke House
  79. The Talaria Company – Service Administrative Assistant
  80. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  81. Thor Solutions – Navy Program Financial Analyst (NUWC)
  82. Trinity Management – Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
  83. TSI Inc – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted
  84. United Health Group – Provider Relations Advocate
  85. US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY PROGRAM ANALYST
  86. USPS – RURAL CARR ASSOC/SRV REG RTE
  87. Walgreen’s – Customer Service Associate
  88. Warner Realty Group – Marketing/Office Assistant
  89. Wayfinder Hotel – Pool Server
  90. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Manager- Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
  91. X Corp Solutions – Admin Specialist
  92. Unknown – OFFICE HELP/ BOOKKEEPER 
  93. Unknown – Newport Resort Hiring Front Desk, Houseperson,Housekeeping
  94. Unknown – LANDSCAPERS
  95. Unknown – Now Hiring Experienced Kitchen Staff: All Positions 

