Newport, RI – Looking for a new job on Aquidneck Island? Here’s who’s hiring right now.
All jobs have been posted in the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – Food Runners, Hosts, and Dishwashers – 22 Bowen’s
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- AMS Practice Management – Stock Clerk
- Angels Kitchen –Server
- Bailey’s Beach Club – Server and Bartender
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Seasonal Cashier Job
- Brenton Hotel – all positions
- BrightView Landscape Services – Landscape Crew Member
- Buddy By The Sea – Retail Sales Associate
- Buskers Pub & Restaurant – Bartender and Server
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Castle Hill Inn – Busser
- Chili’s – Server
- Citizens Bank – Citizens Teller Opportunities
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- Domina’s Agway – Landscaping Construction / Specialist / Foreman $15 – $20
- DSW – Part Time Sales Associate
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- EBCAP – Education Coordinator (EBCAP0716)
- Enterprise Holdings – Full Time Car Cleaner
- Essentials – Retail Associate/Customer Service
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- First Group – Van Driver
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Laborer
- GNC – Retail Store Manager
- Goldbet Inc – Calibration Technician
- Gryphon Technologies – Logistics Analyst
- Gurney’s – Server
- Hooley/Resails – RETAIL ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Hotel Viking – Night Audit Agent
- ICI Services Corp. – Secretary III (4152)
- Inns On Bellevue – Innkeeper
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
- Jamestown Early Learning Center – Teacher Assistant
- JFA Security – 3rd Shift Security Officer
- Jo’s American Bistro – Part Time Server
- JRK Residential Group – Lead Maintenance Technician
- KVH Industries – Temporary Executive Assistant/ Engineering Department Coordi…
- Langway Toyota of Newport – Parts Clerk
- Lifespan – Speech Pathologist PD
- Life Is Good Newport – Sales Associate
- Local Newport Liquor Store – Liquor Store Associate
- Marco’s Subs – All shifts, all positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
- Medix Group – Professional Handyman
- Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
- Midtown Oyster Bar – servers & bussers/food runners (apply within)
- Moon Landscaping – Cemetery Superintendent
- Navy Exchange Service Command – RECEPTIONIST/CASHIER CHECKER
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Mental Health – Quality Improvement Specialist
- Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostesses
- On Time Staffing – Sanitation
- Panera Bread – Cafe Associate-PT/FT
- Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail
- Portsmouth Veterinary Clinic – Veterinary Receptionist one year experience
- Quick Services – JSAF Operator
- Ramada Middletown Hotel – Housekeeper
- RDM – Part Time Retail Merchandiser- Newport, RI
- RIBI Security – Unarmed Security Officers – Cultural Property
- Riverhead Building Supply – Utility
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- S&S Fabric Products – Upholstery Assistant/Quality Control
- SAIC – Entry-Level Logistics Support I
- Save The Bay –Education and Aquarist Internship
- Scooter World – Rental Agent
- Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
- Shaw’s – Immediate Openings -Shaw’s Middletown
- Solidifi – Escrow Compliance Specialist
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneacre – Retail Clerk/Cashier
- The Aquidneck Club – Bartender, Events Coordinator
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Newport Experience – Receptionist
- The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers – The Smoke House
- The Talaria Company – Service Administrative Assistant
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- Thor Solutions – Navy Program Financial Analyst (NUWC)
- Trinity Management – Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- TSI Inc – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted
- United Health Group – Provider Relations Advocate
- US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY PROGRAM ANALYST
- USPS – RURAL CARR ASSOC/SRV REG RTE
- Walgreen’s – Customer Service Associate
- Warner Realty Group – Marketing/Office Assistant
- Wayfinder Hotel – Pool Server
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Manager- Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
- X Corp Solutions – Admin Specialist
- Unknown – OFFICE HELP/ BOOKKEEPER
- Unknown – Newport Resort Hiring Front Desk, Houseperson,Housekeeping
- Unknown – LANDSCAPERS
- Unknown – Now Hiring Experienced Kitchen Staff: All Positions
Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
We know you care about independent, fact-based coverage of Newport County—that’s why you’re here. But it costs money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.