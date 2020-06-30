Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport.
All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport. Have a job you’d like to see listed here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- @ The Deck – IMMEDIATE OPENING- LINE COOK
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks
- All Island Landscape – Account Manager
- American Labor Services – House Keepers Wanted!! (New Port, RI)
- Atria Senior Living – Caregiver – Atria Aquidneck Place
- Bar ‘Cino Newport – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- Becket Family of Services – Adult Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
- Bed Bath & Beyond –Retail Sales Associate
- Binge BBQ – Counter Person
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk – Deli is opening August 2020! Job
- Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping at Bouchard Inn
- Broden Millworks – Driver/Yard Helper, CDL not required, Millwork & Building Materials
- Capital Ascension Professionals – CSR – Customer Service Representative
- Castle Hill Inn – DISHWASHER
- Chili’s – Dishwasher
- Chipotle – Crew Member
- Citizens Bank – Citizens Teller
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Store Manager
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- D’Angelo’s – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- Diego’s Mexican Restaurant – Food Server/Waiter
- Dish – Remote In-Home Solutions Technician
- Dominos is looking to hire Pizza Makers and Customer Service Representative (CSRs)! They are offering $12/hour and a $250 signing bonus (two locations on the island – Middletown and Newport)! Please inquire at 401-573-6427 for more information!
- EBCAP – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0718)
- Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate
- Finn & Meehan Wealth Management – Client Services Representative
- First Group – Monitor
- Gables Search Group – Superintendent- Federal Projects
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscape Crew Member
- Ghost Tours of Newport – ghost guide
- Goldbelt, Inc – PMEL Technician
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Dishwasher
- Harrys Newport – line cooks needed
- Helly Hansen – Sales Associate
- Hyundai of Newport – ASSISTANT/DRIVER PARTS DEPARTMENT
- Indian Health Service – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- International Manufacturing Services – Microelectronic Component Processor 2nd Shift
- J&J Contractors – Site Safety and Health Officer (SSHO)
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) Community Based Support (C…
- JPS Construction
- Malee’s – Retail Sales Associate
- Martin’s Salon – Experienced Hair Stylist – Established Newport Salon
- Mobile Kayaks – Mobile Kayaks
- Naples Nantucket Yacht Group – Freelance Chef / Steward
- NES Solutions – Security Guard
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Boarding Kennel Attendant-Client Service-Animal C…
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Restaurant Group – Sales & Event Manager – Newport Restaurant Group
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Supervisor
- Newport Sea Foam Trading Co – Retail Sales Associate
- Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
- Pepper Palace – Retail Sales Associate
- Petco – Grooming Salon – Apprentice
- Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
- Priority Management Group – EDI & Billing System Specialist
- Quality Inn & Suites – Laundry Attendant
- Raytheon – Mgr III Material Program Mgmt
- Residents Inn by Marriott Middletown – Housekeeper
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
- Solidifi – Escrow Assistant
- The Chanler – Line Cooks and Stewards – The Chanler
- The Mentor Netowrk – Team Lead
- The Mooring – Servers, Bussers, Hosts, and Food Runners
- The Newport Experience – Restaurant Server
- The Port – Kitchen Staff all positions
- The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift*
- The Talaria Company – Service Administrative Assistant
- The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
- TSI Inc – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted
- Wayfinder Hotel – Pool Attendant
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resorts
- X Corp Solutions – Training Coordinator
- Unknown – Charter/Race Boat Crew – Newport, RI
- Unknown – landscaping crew member
- Unknown – Bartender / Server
- Unknown – Wait staff wanted
- Unknown – Newport Sports Gallery
- Unknown – Commercial Cleaning–Restaurant Cleaning
