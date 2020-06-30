hiring newport ri

Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport.

All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport. Have a job you’d like to see listed here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. @ The Deck – IMMEDIATE OPENING- LINE COOK 
  2. 22 Bowen’s –  Line Cooks 
  3. All Island Landscape – Account Manager
  4. American Labor Services – House Keepers Wanted!! (New Port, RI)
  5. Atria Senior Living – Caregiver – Atria Aquidneck Place
  6. Bar ‘Cino Newport –  Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
  7. Becket Family of Services – Adult Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  8. Bed Bath & Beyond –Retail Sales Associate
  9. Binge BBQ – Counter Person
  10. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk – Deli is opening August 2020! Job
  11. Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping at Bouchard Inn
  12. Broden Millworks – Driver/Yard Helper, CDL not required, Millwork & Building Materials
  13. Capital Ascension Professionals – CSR – Customer Service Representative
  14. Castle Hill Inn – DISHWASHER
  15. Chili’s – Dishwasher
  16. Chipotle – Crew Member
  17. Citizens Bank – Citizens Teller
  18. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Store Manager
  19. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  20. Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  21. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  22. D’Angelo’s – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  23. Diego’s Mexican Restaurant – Food Server/Waiter
  24. Dish – Remote In-Home Solutions Technician
  25. Dominos is looking to hire Pizza Makers and Customer Service Representative (CSRs)! They are offering $12/hour and a $250 signing bonus (two locations on the island – Middletown and Newport)! Please inquire at 401-573-6427 for more information!
  26. EBCAP – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0718)
  27. Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate
  28. Finn & Meehan Wealth Management – Client Services Representative
  29. First Group – Monitor
  30. Gables Search Group – Superintendent- Federal Projects
  31. Garden & Landscapes – Landscape Crew Member
  32. Ghost Tours of Newport – ghost guide
  33. Goldbelt, Inc – PMEL Technician
  34. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Dishwasher
  35. Harrys Newport – line cooks needed 
  36. Helly Hansen – Sales Associate
  37. Hyundai of Newport – ASSISTANT/DRIVER PARTS DEPARTMENT
  38. Indian Health Service – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  39. International Manufacturing Services – Microelectronic Component Processor 2nd Shift
  40. J&J Contractors – Site Safety and Health Officer (SSHO)
  41. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) Community Based Support (C…
  42. JPS Construction
  43. Malee’s – Retail Sales Associate
  44. Martin’s Salon – Experienced Hair Stylist – Established Newport Salon
  45. Mobile Kayaks – Mobile Kayaks 
  46. Naples Nantucket Yacht Group – Freelance Chef / Steward
  47. NES Solutions – Security Guard
  48. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Boarding Kennel Attendant-Client Service-Animal C…
  49. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  50. Newport Restaurant Group – Sales & Event Manager – Newport Restaurant Group 
  51. Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Supervisor 
  52. Newport Sea Foam Trading Co – Retail Sales Associate
  53. Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
  54. Pepper Palace – Retail Sales Associate
  55. Petco – Grooming Salon – Apprentice
  56. Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
  57. Priority Management Group – EDI & Billing System Specialist
  58. Quality Inn & Suites – Laundry Attendant
  59. Raytheon – Mgr III Material Program Mgmt
  60. Residents Inn by Marriott Middletown – Housekeeper
  61. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  62. Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
  63. Solidifi – Escrow Assistant
  64. The Chanler –  Line Cooks and Stewards – The Chanler 
  65. The Mentor Netowrk – Team Lead
  66. The Mooring –  Servers, Bussers, Hosts, and Food Runners
  67. The Newport Experience – Restaurant Server
  68. The Port –  Kitchen Staff all positions
  69. The Smoke House –  Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift*
  70. The Talaria Company – Service Administrative Assistant
  71. The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent
  72. The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
  73. TSI Inc – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted
  74. Wayfinder Hotel – Pool Attendant
  75. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resorts
  76. X Corp Solutions – Training Coordinator
  77. Unknown – Charter/Race Boat Crew – Newport, RI 
  78. Unknown – landscaping crew member
  79. Unknown – Bartender / Server 
  80. Unknown – Wait staff wanted
  81. Unknown – Newport Sports Gallery 
  82. Unknown – Commercial Cleaning–Restaurant Cleaning 

