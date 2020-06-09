hiring newport ri

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. There are more than seventy businesses hiring right now on Aquidneck Island.

All jobs are located within ten miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks & Prep Cooks at 22 Bowen’s 
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Aerotek – Mail Clerk
  4. A Traditional Sweep – Mason’s Assistant
  5. Advance Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Pro-1
  6. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
  7. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  8. Applebee’s – Server at Applebee’s
  9. Atria Senior Living – Caregiver – Atria Aquidneck Place
  10. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  11. Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
  12. Bar Cino – Server
  13. Bay Voyage Restaurant – Wait Staff/Server
  14. BedJet – $18/hr Operations Associate – Returns Processing Center (New…
  15. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles Job
  16. Burger King – Team Member/Cashier upto $13 per hour
  17. Boys Town – Youth Counselor
  18. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  19. Castle Hill Inn – Seasonal Beach Attendant
  20. Child & Family Services – Human Resources Manager
  21. Chili’s – Dishwasher
  22. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  23. Communication Asvertising for TradeSource – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted!
  24. Crown Collision – Auto Body Tech / Body Man
  25. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  26. Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Underwriter
  27. Empower Energy Solutions – Solar Consultant
  28. Family Service of Rhode Island – Housing Navigator, Lucy’s Hearth – 2139
  29. First Vehicle Services – Auto & Truck Technician
  30. Fogarty Center – Day Help
  31. Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  32. Gill Irrigation – Lawn Sprinkler Technician
  33. GNC – Sales Associate, Retail Part Time
  34. Golds Wine & Spirits – Sales associate
  35. Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
  36. Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant – Per Diem
  37. Herdt Consulting – Inventory Specialist Logistics Analyst NAVSEA F2F
  38. Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  39. Home Health – Certified Homemakers Needed in Jamestown Area!!
  40. Hotel Viking – Top of Newport Server
  41. Indus Technology – Information Security Specialist
  42. Leigh ShoeCase – Retail Sales Associate
  43. Lifespan – Unit Secretary
  44. Marriott International – Housekeeper
  45. Mori Sushi – Assistant General Manager
  46. Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER CHECKER
  47. New Sea Shai – Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles Job
  48. New Thames st. Store – Retail Associate/Customer Service
  49. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  50. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  51. Nicole R. Gray & Associates –Accountant/Tax Preparer
  52. Ocean State Urgent Care – Medical Secretary
  53. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  54. Private Dining Club – Bussers, Food Runners, Attendants 
  55. Raytheon – Principal Plan Production Control Specialist
  56. RI Parking Co – Parking Attendant/Valet
  57. Riverhead Building Supply – Yardman
  58. RJ Cawley Contracting – Construction Laborer
  59. Safe Harbor Marina – Customer Service Representative
  60. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  61. ShanerCorp – Guest Room Attendant – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
  62. Solidifi – Data Entry Specialist
  63. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Dishwasher and Busser
  64. St. Clare – Newport – Director of Admissions and Marketing
  65. Staples – Retail Sales Print Associate
  66. Systems Resource Management – Marine Epoxy Painter
  67. The Aquidneck Club – Food Server
  68. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Weekend Receptionist / Staff Health Screener
  69. Tickets Bar & Grille – Restaurant Server
  70. US Department of the Navy – MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR I
  71. USPS – RURAL CARR ASSOC/SRV REG RTE
  72. Wyndham Destinations – Assistant General Manager
  73. Unknown – Cashier
  74. Unknown – Sailboat Charter Assistant Manager – Job Opening 
  75. Unknown – Video Shooter and Editor 

