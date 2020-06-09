Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. There are more than seventy businesses hiring right now on Aquidneck Island.
All jobs are located within ten miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks & Prep Cooks at 22 Bowen’s
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Aerotek – Mail Clerk
- A Traditional Sweep – Mason’s Assistant
- Advance Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Pro-1
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Applebee’s – Server at Applebee’s
- Atria Senior Living – Caregiver – Atria Aquidneck Place
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
- Bar Cino – Server
- Bay Voyage Restaurant – Wait Staff/Server
- BedJet – $18/hr Operations Associate – Returns Processing Center (New…
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles Job
- Burger King – Team Member/Cashier upto $13 per hour
- Boys Town – Youth Counselor
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Castle Hill Inn – Seasonal Beach Attendant
- Child & Family Services – Human Resources Manager
- Chili’s – Dishwasher
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Communication Asvertising for TradeSource – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted!
- Crown Collision – Auto Body Tech / Body Man
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Underwriter
- Empower Energy Solutions – Solar Consultant
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Housing Navigator, Lucy’s Hearth – 2139
- First Vehicle Services – Auto & Truck Technician
- Fogarty Center – Day Help
- Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Gill Irrigation – Lawn Sprinkler Technician
- GNC – Sales Associate, Retail Part Time
- Golds Wine & Spirits – Sales associate
- Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
- Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant – Per Diem
- Herdt Consulting – Inventory Specialist Logistics Analyst NAVSEA F2F
- Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- Home Health – Certified Homemakers Needed in Jamestown Area!!
- Hotel Viking – Top of Newport Server
- Indus Technology – Information Security Specialist
- Leigh ShoeCase – Retail Sales Associate
- Lifespan – Unit Secretary
- Marriott International – Housekeeper
- Mori Sushi – Assistant General Manager
- Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER CHECKER
- New Sea Shai – Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles Job
- New Thames st. Store – Retail Associate/Customer Service
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- Nicole R. Gray & Associates –Accountant/Tax Preparer
- Ocean State Urgent Care – Medical Secretary
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Private Dining Club – Bussers, Food Runners, Attendants
- Raytheon – Principal Plan Production Control Specialist
- RI Parking Co – Parking Attendant/Valet
- Riverhead Building Supply – Yardman
- RJ Cawley Contracting – Construction Laborer
- Safe Harbor Marina – Customer Service Representative
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- ShanerCorp – Guest Room Attendant – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
- Solidifi – Data Entry Specialist
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Dishwasher and Busser
- St. Clare – Newport – Director of Admissions and Marketing
- Staples – Retail Sales Print Associate
- Systems Resource Management – Marine Epoxy Painter
- The Aquidneck Club – Food Server
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Weekend Receptionist / Staff Health Screener
- Tickets Bar & Grille – Restaurant Server
- US Department of the Navy – MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR I
- USPS – RURAL CARR ASSOC/SRV REG RTE
- Wyndham Destinations – Assistant General Manager
- Unknown – Cashier
- Unknown – Sailboat Charter Assistant Manager – Job Opening
- Unknown – Video Shooter and Editor