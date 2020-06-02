Looking for a new job, gig, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Server
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. ACI Federal – IT Specialist Mid
  4. Aerotek – Electronics Technician
  5. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  6. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  7. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Server and Bartender
  8. Atria Senior Living – Server/Waitstaff – Atria Aquidneck Place
  9. Bar & Board – Barback and Busser
  10. Barry’s Auto Group – General Sales Manager/Finance Manager
  11. Bay Voyage Restaurant – Pastry Chef
  12. Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  13. Bellevue Florist – Floral Designer
  14. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Tire Technician Job
  15. BMW of Newport –BDC Representative
  16. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
  17. Boys Town – Family Teaching Partners
  18. Burger King – Team Member/Cashier
  19. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
  20. Child & Family – HR Manager
  21. Chilis – Server
  22. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  23. Coggeshall Club – Full Time Infant and Toddler Caregivers
  24. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  25. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  26. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  27. D&D Enterprises – Landscape Laborer
  28. Diego’s – Restaurant Positions Available
  29. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  30. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  31. EBCAP – Teacher Summer Learning Academy (EBCAP0696)
  32. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer
  33. ESHI Builders – Project Manager
  34. Family Services of Rhode Island – Children’s Activity Coordinator, Lucy’s Hearth -2138
  35. Gables Search Group – Superintendent- Federal Projects
  36. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Laborer
  37. Gateway Ventures – Electrical Engineering Technician (1384)
  38. Giusto – FOH Manager
  39. Gryphon Technologies – Technical Writer – Mid level
  40. Hallman Septic & Portable Toilets – Driver/ Laborer
  41. Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
  42. Heatherwood Rehab – Security Guard (Per Diem)
  43. Hotel Viking – Line Cooks 
  44. Jamestown School Department – Teacher Assistant, Summer – anticipated for 2020
  45. JFA Security – 1st Shift Gate Security Officer
  46. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Freight Coordinator
  47. Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
  48. Lifespan – Social Worker LSW
  49. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Supervisor
  50. Mama Leones – Cashiers Needed-Newport RI
  51. McDonalds – McDonalds Crew Member
  52. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Server
  53. Melville Elementary School – Special Educator – Pre- School 0.5 FTE
  54. Middletown High School – Gr. 9-12 Credit Recovery Teachers ANTICIPATED
  55. Miller Scott Holbrook & Jackson – Real Estate Paralegal
  56. Navy Exchange – Sales Clerk – Full Time
  57. Newport Beach Club – Lifeguard (Seasonal)
  58. Newport Creamery –Assistant Manager
  59. Newport Jerky Co – Retail Sales Person Newport Jerky Co. 
  60. Newport Vineyards – Housekeeping-Janitor Supervisor
  61. Parent Support Network of RI – Certified Peer Recovery Specialists
  62. Paw Addict – NEWPORT retail clothing store 
  63. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  64. Point Pickup Technologies – Delivery Driver
  65. Portsmouth School District – Student Intern -Information Technology Department
  66. Potter League for Animals – Volunteer Coordinator
  67. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant-AT&T
  68. Rail Explorers – Tour Guide – Rail Explorers: Rhode Island
  69. Raytheon – Principal IT Program Lead, Adv Technology/Special Access Pro…
  70. Rite-Solutions – Network Cable Installer, Low Voltage
  71. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  72. Safe Harbor Marina – Painter / Marine Painter
  73. Sakonnet Point Club – Bartender / Server
  74. Sea Corp – Configuration Management Specialist III – OHIO Class CM/ILS…
  75. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  76. Smaller State Smoke Shop – Store Associate (part-time)
  77. Smart Real Estate Coach – Brand Manager
  78. Smoke House – Delivery Driver
  79. Sodexo – General Manager 3/Chef Manager – Food
  80. Sonalysts – Facility Security Officer
  81. Sprout and Lentil – Catering Manager
  82. St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
  83. Stoneacre Brasserie – Restaurant Hostess/Host
  84. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  85. The Mooring – Servers, Bussers, Hosts, and Food Runners – The Mooring
  86. The Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Seeks Full & Part Time Candidates
  87. The Smoke House – Servers, Bartenders, Bussers and Food Runners – The Smoke House 
  88. The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
  89. The Wayfinder Hotel – Laundry Attendant
  90. The Vanderbilt – Bartender
  91. Tickets Bar & Grille – Restaurant Server
  92. TS Inc – Sheet Metal Installer Wanted!
  93. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
  94. US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY INSTRUCTIONAL SYSTEMS SPECIALIST
  95. Wicker Designs – Retail Associate
  96. Women’s Resource Center – Domestic Violence Advocate Associate
  97. Wyndham Destinations – Houseperson
  98. Unknown – Experienced Painter needed 
  99. Unknown – Talented Carpenters 
  100. Unknown – Carpentry Position- Frame to Finish 
  101. Unknown – Property Manager Helper 
  102. Unknown – Skilled Roofers 

