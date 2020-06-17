What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

Newport, RI – Looking for a new job on Aquidneck Island? Here’s who’s hiring right now.

All jobs have been posted in the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Barback
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Aerotek – Mortgage Underwriters Wanted
  4. Allied Universal – Security Officer – DoD Cleared
  5. Antonio’s Pizza – Line Cook Needed
  6. Aquidneck Dental – Dental Front Office Patient Coordinator
  7. Atlantic Lawn & Garden –  Estate Mower Needed – Hiring Bonus Offered 
  8. Atria Senior Living – Caregiver – Atria Aquidneck Place
  9. BabyQuip – Join an “as seen on Shark Tank” team! Launch a baby gear service biz! 
  10. Bank Newport – Personal Lines Account Manager
  11. Bar ‘Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
  12. Ben’s Chili Dogs – Griller/cashier 
  13. Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  14. Blink Gallery – Gallery Sales Associate
  15. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Facilities Assistant
  16. Buddy By The Sea – Retail Sales Associate
  17. Castle Hill Inn – Valet Attendant
  18. Chili’s – Dishwasher
  19. City Personnel – Medical Secretary
  20. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks and Kitchen Aides
  21. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  22. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  23. Cupcake Charlie’s – Assistant Baker/Decorator
  24. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  25. Designer Brands – Store Warehouse Associate Part-Time
  26. Fab Newport – AmeriCorps Member
  27. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  28. First Student – Monitor
  29. Frontier Technology – Ship Navigation Simulation Instructor
  30. Gap – Brand Associate – No experience needed – Long Wharf
  31. Gas Lamp Grille – Personal Lines Account Manager
  32. Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security & Protection Agent
  33. Ghost Tours of Newport – ghost guide
  34. Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate
  35. Gurney’s – Server
  36. Hallman Septic & Portable Toilets – Driver/Laborer
  37. Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant – Per Diem
  38. ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4152)
  39. Island Pursuit – Retail Manager
  40. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  41. Janitech – Custodian Worker
  42. KVH Industries – Brand Associate – No experience needed – Long Wharf
  43. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
  44. Mainstay Hotel Newport –Host
  45. Mamma Luisa – Server-Mamma Luisa Restaurant 
  46. Marco’s Subs – All shifts, all positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
  47. McDonald’s – Crew
  48. Midtown Oyster Bar – servers & bussers/food runners (apply within)
  49. Motel 6 Newport – Hotel Front Desk Receptionist
  50. National Floors Direct – Brand Associate – No experience needed – Long Wharf
  51. Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SVC REPRESENTATIVE- II
  52. Netsimco – INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE ENGAGEMENT SUBJECT MATTE…
  53. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent
  54. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager – Home Stabilization Team
  55. Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  56. Newport Sunglass Shop – Sales Associate
  57. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  58. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  59. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  60. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Associate
  61. Pre Property Solutions – Seller Specialist
  62. Ramada Middletown Hotel – Breakfast Attendant
  63. RI Parking – Parking Attendant
  64. Rite-Solutions – Program Manager
  65. Rob Michael Salon Spa – Hairstylist/Independent Contractor
  66. Roedel Companies – Technical Maintenance Supervisor
  67. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  68. SAIC – Entry-Level Logistics Support I
  69. Salve Regina University – Admissions Counselor – Salve Regina University
  70. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  71. Serco North America – Program Control Analyst
  72. Shaws – Immediate Openings -Shaw’s Middletown
  73. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
  74. Silverman McGovern Staffing – Department Coordinator
  75. Solidifi – Customer Service Specialist
  76. Sprout and Lentil – Bakery Associate
  77. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Server and Bartender
  78. Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
  79. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  80. The Aquidneck Club – Housekeeping Cleaner
  81. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Server/Hosts/Bartenders
  82. The Mooring – Line Cooks
  83. The Newport Experience – Receptionist
  84. The Newport Lobster Shack – Live Market Team Member, Fry Cook
  85. The Nitro Bar – FULL-TIME COOK
  86. The Smoke House – Line Cooks
  87. The Talaria Company – Service Administrative Assistant
  88. The Vanderbilt – Chef de Cuisine
  89. Town Fair Tire – Commercial Tire Technician
  90. UnitedHealthcare – Sales Representative Virtual Hiring Event
  91. US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  92. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
  93. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  94. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate- Club Wyndham Newport On Shore Reso…
  95. Wyndham Newport Resort – Custodian
  96. X Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant
  97. Unknown – Pool & Tennis Court Attendant 
  98. Unknown – Marine Diesel Mechanic
  99. Unknown – Catamaran Yacht Charter Captain 
  100. Unknown – Nail Technician
  101. Unknown – Boat Cleaning Associate – Newport Harbor – $20/hour
