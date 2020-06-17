What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Newport, RI – Looking for a new job on Aquidneck Island? Here’s who’s hiring right now.
All jobs have been posted in the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – Barback
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Aerotek – Mortgage Underwriters Wanted
- Allied Universal – Security Officer – DoD Cleared
- Antonio’s Pizza – Line Cook Needed
- Aquidneck Dental – Dental Front Office Patient Coordinator
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Estate Mower Needed – Hiring Bonus Offered
- Atria Senior Living – Caregiver – Atria Aquidneck Place
- BabyQuip – Join an “as seen on Shark Tank” team! Launch a baby gear service biz!
- Bank Newport – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Bar ‘Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- Ben’s Chili Dogs – Griller/cashier
- Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
- Blink Gallery – Gallery Sales Associate
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Facilities Assistant
- Buddy By The Sea – Retail Sales Associate
- Castle Hill Inn – Valet Attendant
- Chili’s – Dishwasher
- City Personnel – Medical Secretary
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks and Kitchen Aides
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Cupcake Charlie’s – Assistant Baker/Decorator
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- Designer Brands – Store Warehouse Associate Part-Time
- Fab Newport – AmeriCorps Member
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- First Student – Monitor
- Frontier Technology – Ship Navigation Simulation Instructor
- Gap – Brand Associate – No experience needed – Long Wharf
- Gas Lamp Grille – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security & Protection Agent
- Ghost Tours of Newport – ghost guide
- Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate
- Gurney’s – Server
- Hallman Septic & Portable Toilets – Driver/Laborer
- Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant – Per Diem
- ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4152)
- Island Pursuit – Retail Manager
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- Janitech – Custodian Worker
- KVH Industries – Brand Associate – No experience needed – Long Wharf
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Mainstay Hotel Newport –Host
- Mamma Luisa – Server-Mamma Luisa Restaurant
- Marco’s Subs – All shifts, all positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
- McDonald’s – Crew
- Midtown Oyster Bar – servers & bussers/food runners (apply within)
- Motel 6 Newport – Hotel Front Desk Receptionist
- National Floors Direct – Brand Associate – No experience needed – Long Wharf
- Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SVC REPRESENTATIVE- II
- Netsimco – INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE ENGAGEMENT SUBJECT MATTE…
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager – Home Stabilization Team
- Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- Newport Sunglass Shop – Sales Associate
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Associate
- Pre Property Solutions – Seller Specialist
- Ramada Middletown Hotel – Breakfast Attendant
- RI Parking – Parking Attendant
- Rite-Solutions – Program Manager
- Rob Michael Salon Spa – Hairstylist/Independent Contractor
- Roedel Companies – Technical Maintenance Supervisor
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- SAIC – Entry-Level Logistics Support I
- Salve Regina University – Admissions Counselor – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Serco North America – Program Control Analyst
- Shaws – Immediate Openings -Shaw’s Middletown
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
- Silverman McGovern Staffing – Department Coordinator
- Solidifi – Customer Service Specialist
- Sprout and Lentil – Bakery Associate
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Server and Bartender
- Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- The Aquidneck Club – Housekeeping Cleaner
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Server/Hosts/Bartenders
- The Mooring – Line Cooks
- The Newport Experience – Receptionist
- The Newport Lobster Shack – Live Market Team Member, Fry Cook
- The Nitro Bar – FULL-TIME COOK
- The Smoke House – Line Cooks
- The Talaria Company – Service Administrative Assistant
- The Vanderbilt – Chef de Cuisine
- Town Fair Tire – Commercial Tire Technician
- UnitedHealthcare – Sales Representative Virtual Hiring Event
- US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate- Club Wyndham Newport On Shore Reso…
- Wyndham Newport Resort – Custodian
- X Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant
- Unknown – Pool & Tennis Court Attendant
- Unknown – Marine Diesel Mechanic
- Unknown – Catamaran Yacht Charter Captain
- Unknown – Nail Technician
- Unknown – Boat Cleaning Associate – Newport Harbor – $20/hour
Did you know?
WhatsUpNewp.com is a locally owned and independent for-profit news organization. We depend on local businesses and readers like you to support our work to bring everyone in Newport County and Rhode Island the news and information that they need.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!