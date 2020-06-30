Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Norman Bird Sanctuary is looking for volunteers to help weed Mabel’s Garden, including the gravel walkways.
Beautiful formal garden next to the historic Paradise Farmhouse overlooking fields out to the ocean.
No experience necessary and gardening gloves and tools are provided. Cool breezes and quiet calm guaranteed!
If interested, please email Joseph McLaughlin, Properties Director, jmclaughlin@normanbirdsanctuary.org
