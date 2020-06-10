newportFILM announced today that they will be bringing a new socially distance-friendly series of drive-in documentary screenings to Glen Park via newportFILM Drive-In!

The first event is planned for June 25th.

The Announcement

Are you ready for some BIG news?!

After a few months of planning and consultation with local officials, we are thrilled to announce the launch of newportFILM Drive-In, a new socially distance-friendly series of drive-in documentary screenings traveling across Aquidneck Island. Stay tuned for more information & guidelines for our first drive-in happening on June 25th at Glen Park in Portsmouth!

Thanks to our presenting sponsor Lila Delman Real Estate, series supporting sponsor Protect Our Winters and supporting sponsors BankNewport and Berkshire Bank for helping us get this off the ground.

We’re also staying true to our quarantine promise to you and will continue to offer titles virtually to enjoy at home. In the next few weeks, we’ll show you how to ace your own backyard movies and enjoy #newportFILMathome ! We’ll even host a virtual picnic contest thanks to the amazing Picnic Sponsor Taste | Artful Interiors & Design!

Photo Credit: Jonny Clancy Photography