Today, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner made a surprise “virtual” visit to Rogers High School to recognize Mrs. Maria Tavarozzi as Rhode Island’s 2020 Financial Literacy Teacher of the Year.

The visit took place during a regularly-scheduled meeting of the school’s Math Department via Zoom:

Mrs. Tavarozzi teaches grades 10-12 at Rogers High School. She worked on the original curriculum for, and now teaches, a Personal Finance class – which continues to grow in student attendance.

Treasurer Magaziner was joined by Jared B. Vance, Principal of Rogers High School, as well as by Lisa Canole, Chair of the school’s Math Department – who nominated Mrs. Tavarozzi for the award.

Also in attendance for the virtual award ceremony was Mrs. Tavarozzi’s colleagues and family.