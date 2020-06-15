What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport Restaurant Group today announcec that three of their properties, Bar ‘Cino and Smoke House in Newport and Avvio in Cranston, have launched a new delivery service.

The restaurants are using their own employee-owners as drivers, rather than a third-party delivery service, to bring an authentic restaurant experience to customers’ doors. Orders can be placed online and via phone, and a $5.00 service fee will be applied to all orders.

“With the ever-changing climate, we are looking at new ways to share the Newport Restaurant Group experience to our customers,” said Casey Riley, Chief Operating Officer, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement. “Our new delivery service allows us to be where our customers want to be, and for many right now, that’s at home.”

Bar ‘Cino and Smoke House is delivering to Newport and Middletown. Bar ‘Cino’s offerings include White Bean Soup with basil pesto; Arugula Salad with marinated cannellini beans, chicories, parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette; Tuscan Kale Salad with avocado, pine nuts, parmesan, and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette; Romaine & Kale Caesar with parmesan, anchovy, lemon, and crushed croutons.

Pasta dishes include Rigatoni Bolognese with parmesan; Tagliatelle with roasted mushrooms, asparagus, basil pesto, and parmesan; Carnaroli Risotto with shrimp, lemon, and snap peas; and Paccheri with roasted chicken, EVOO confit tomato, broccolini, and parmesan.

Pizza offerings include Oven Roasted Chicken with arugula, pesto, and chicories; Margherita with pomodoro, fontina, EVOO, scallion, and basil; Prosciutto & Fig with arugula, fontina, and gorgonzola; and Roasted Mushrooms with charred radicchio, fontina, parmesan, EVOO, saba, and fresh herbs.

Entrees include Roasted Salmon with fennel snap peas, Tuscan kale, confit tomato, risotto, and roasted red pepper sauce; Chicken Piccata with EVOO mashed potatoes and charred scallions; Italian Farro Risotto with roasted mushrooms, radicchio, white beans, broccolini, and roasted pepper sauce; Chianti-braised Beef Short Rib with EVVO mashed potatoes and roasted summer vegetables.

Bar ‘Cino’s Whole Roasted Lemon-Scented Chicken for two is also available, served with EVOO mashed potatoes, roasted summer vegetables, and a garlic-white wine sauce.

Dolce includes Pistachio-Ricotta-Cream Layer Cake and Tiramisu. For more information and to place an order, visit www.barcino.com/newport or call 401-619-8201.

Smoke House’s starters and snacks include New England Clam Chowder with oyster crackers; Smoke House Chile topped with sour cream and scallions; Smoked Chicken Wings, available naked or with buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce and served with celery and carrot sticks and blue cheese dressing; Hog Wings served buffalo or BBQ style; and Nachos, featuring house-fried chips topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, avocado-sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and a choice of Smoke House chili or pulled pork.

Salads include the Chopped with romaine, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, tomato, and blue cheese dressing and the Baby Arugula with chickpeas, green beans, red onion, tomatoes, and champagne vinaigrette.

Sandwiches include Pulled Pork with coleslaw on a potato bun; the All-American Burger with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato; the “Non-Burger”: a house garden burger topped with stewed onions and peppers, gouda, arugula, and chili mayo; the signature New England Lobster Roll with celery and mayonnaise on a brioche split-top bun; Grilled Chicken Breast with avocado, gouda, tomato, bacon, and arugula on rye bread; the Blackened Salmon BLT: grilled salmon topped with tomato, house bacon, Bibb lettuce, and mayo on a potato bun; and the BBQ Burger topped with smoked gouda, bacon, grilled onions, shaved lettuce, and tomato. Side dishes include BBQ Baked Beans, Cornbread, French Fries, and Cole Slaw.

The Smoke House’s famous BBQ plates will be available and include a half or whole rack of Baby Back Ribs; a Half Chicken; Pulled Pork; a Combo Platter, which includes a choice of meat plus slaw, baked beans, and cornbread; the Pit Crew, featuring a choice of two meats plus sides; and the Pit Boss, with a choice of three meats plus sides.

Dessert offerings are Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie and Turtle Cheesecake. For more information or to place an order, visit www.smokehousenewport.com or call 401-848-9800.

Avvio Ristorante in Cranston is delivering locally. Menu offerings include Classic Minestrone; Pasta e Fagioli with cannellini beans, pancetta, tomato broth, grana padano, and ditalini pasta; Antipasto: cured meats, artisan cheeses, pickled vegetables, and grilled bread; and Avvio’s signature Neapolitan-style pizzas, cooked in a handcrafted Marra Forni wood-burning oven, including the Margherita, Black Fig with gorgonzola and prosciutto di parma, and the Bada Bing, topped with pepperoni and soppressata, red onions, and banana pepper rings.

Sandwich offerings include the Avvio Burger topped with caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, and fontina cheese; the Chicken Sandwich, featuring pan-roasted chicken breast topped with Cajun bacon, caramelized onions, garlic and chive aioli, and pepper jack cheese on ciabatta; and the Chicken Parmesan Panini.

Main dishes feature Penne Con Pollo with grilled chicken, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, roasted garlic white wine sauce, and pecorino; Rigatoni Bolognese; Chicken Piccata in a lemon, white wine, caper butter sauce with creamy risotto; Steak Frites with roasted potatoes, green beans, and sherry mushroom sauce; pan-roasted Atlantic Salmon with asparagus, tomato, kalamata olive, basil, Sardinian cous-cous, romesco sauce; and Wild Mushroom Risotto. Dessert offerings include Tiramisu, Lemon Mascarpone Cake and the decadent Chocolate Mousse Cake. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.avvioristorante.com or call 401-942-2900.

About Newport Restaurant Group

Newport Restaurant Group’s award-winning portfolio of restaurants are located across Rhode Island and include Castle Hill Inn, The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, Bar ‘Cino, and Smoke House all located in Newport; Trio of Narragansett; the Boat House in Tiverton; Waterman Grille and Hemenway’s, both located in Providence; Avvio Ristorante located at Garden City Center in Cranston; Iron Works in Warwick; Papa Razzi with two locations in the greater Boston area; and Bar ‘Cino in Brookline, MA. Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to provide the highest quality culinary experience in unique, service-oriented atmospheres and to create each menu with a creative, thoughtful, and responsible approach. Newport Restaurant Group is proudly 100% employee-owned. For more information please visit www.newportrestaurantgroup.com.