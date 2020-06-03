Info provided by Newport Public Schools

The City of Newport is excited to celebrate the arrival of the summer! With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping our children healthy while school is out. The City of Newport provides free meals to children during the summer.

This summer, meals will be served at the following locations, dates and times. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child under age 18 may come to eat. For more information, contact Cindy King at (401) 842-1911.

Each year, the US Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Newport Public Schools to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information on summer feeding sites near you, including locations and serving times around the state, contact the United Way by calling 211.

- Advertisement -

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Further, the Rhode Island Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, race, color, religion, national origin or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination with the State of Rhode Island, write to the Rhode Island Department of Education, Director, Office of Equity and Access, 255 Westminster Street, Providence, RI 02903 or call (401) 222-8979.

Newport Public Schools will be serving summer lunch from June 15-August 31st.

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday.

The following is a list of open sites and anticipated mealtimes.

There will be no service on July 3th, 2020

Aquidneck Park, Spring Street June 29-August 21st 11:30-12:00

Vernon Park, Freeborn Street June 29-August 21st 11:30-12:00

Ocean’s Way Housing – Carrol Avenue June 15 – August 31st 10:15-10:30am

Chapel Terrace, Chapel Street June 15 – August 31st 11:00-11:15am

Festival Field Apartments, Girard Avenue June 15 – August 31st 11:45am-12:00pm

Bayside Village, Third Street June 15 – August 31st 12:15-12:30pm

Bike Newport, Sunset Blvd July 6 – August 2nd 11:30-12:00pm

Pell School, Dexter Street June 15 – August 31st 12:00-1:00pm

Breakfast for the following day will be distributed at lunch pick up for Ocean’s Way, Chapel Terrace, Festival Field and Bayside Village and the Pell School. In addition, Meals for Saturday and Sunday will be distributed on Friday at these same sites.