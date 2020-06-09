The Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project (NMPPMP) today announced that UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has designated the Project and Liberty Square as a “Site of Memory,” associated with The Slave Route, an international honor for the Port Marker organization and for our City by the Sea. The criteria for granting the classification include its significance in contributing to the work on memory and the history of the topic.

NMPPMP is an organization created by residents of Aquidneck Island with the mission to remember and honor the contributions of those Africans who perished in the Middle Passage journey, and to acknowledge the survivors who helped to build Newport and the nation, both economically and culturally. In 2018, the organizers received the unanimous approval from the Newport City Council to construct a monument at Liberty Square, at the corner of Marlboro and Farewell Streets.

In furtherance of their goals, the organization has coordinated with local public schools, universities, and churches to develop and present lectures, exhibitions and activities for the public. Offerings have included talks on ‘Green Book’ listings in Newport and slavery in Rhode Island, as well as an exhibit of African sculpture. The aim is to contribute to a deeper understanding of the complicated history of our city.

For more information, visit http://www.newportmiddlepassage.org