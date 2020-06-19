What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Portsmouth, RI – The Davitt Classic replaces USA vs. Argentina this Saturday, June 20 at 5pm in the Newport International Polo Series, to the pleasure of a loyal and significantly reduced audience of spectators that will witness the only live sporting event in the Northeast since the pandemic lockdown.

The players are primed, the field is in mint condition and the forecast is ideal for a 6-chukker Father’s Day special. Nearly sold out, tickets are available online only at www.nptpolo.com.



Safety being a top priority, RI State approved COVID-19 safety measures are in effect at the polo grounds this season including online sales, masks required when not seated, social distancing and greatly reduced capacity. The full details can be found at https://bit.ly/2AZDTGi

On hand for the Official Coin Toss to start the match will be Dave Whitney, VP, General Manager of Davitt Inc – New England’s award-winning pioneer design/build firm and industry leader since the 1980’s, credited with the enhancements to the Pavilion & Patio Bar last season, and renown for hundreds of distinctive homes created or restored throughout the Northeast region.



During the match, beverage service will be offered for patrons seated within the Davitt Pavilion, and carry-out service will be available for patrons in Tailgates & Chalets from the Patio Bar. See Hospitality & Amenities for details and menus. Specialty vendors in the Vendor Village at the polo grounds include the Newport Polo Pro Shop. See Hospitality & Amenities for details and menus.

After 6 periods, called chukkers, the match will conclude with the Newport Polo Fan Salute around the perimeter (no hand slapping), a unique tradition originating at the Newport International Polo Series in 2003, and now emulated around the world, and the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast & Trophy Presentation of prizes shown on the Jumbotron.

Jumbotron messages can be requested through the online portal.

Dating back to 1876, the polo matches are one of Newport’s grandest & most popular traditions, a living legacy from the Gilded Age, and open to the public. Spectator audiences enjoy the contests and festive atmosphere at the picturesque polo grounds, on the 140-year old, restored acreage of historic Glen Farm, where the home team – Newport/USA – meets challengers each season from around the world and as well as teams representing major US cities.

The Polo Series is scheduled to continue for the next 15 weeks, every Saturday in June through September. The schedule of teams is subject to change, per State mandates in effect on international travel and Adult Sports competition.

Newport Polo’s unique spectator experience involves Tailgating in a system of assigned seating at its exhibition venue that it developed several years ago on its proprietary website & box office, which provides online reservations for parking spaces around the polo field from which to observe the polo match. Those parking spaces are now separated by safe social distancing to a limited capacity which is a modest subset of its regular audience, to comply with COVID-19 safety measures that have been approved by the State of Rhode Island. The venue also has an outdoor seating Pavilion that has been revised to comply with the State’s guidelines for outdoor seating with wait service.

Minutes from downtown Newport, the International Polo Grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off of Rte. 138) in Portsmouth, RI. This bucolic setting is the last 100 acres of what was once a 700-acre manorial farm whose settlement dates back to the 1600’s. Its classical stone barns from the Gilded Age and its park-like grounds were rehabilitated by polo series founder, Dan Keating, and thrive today as an equestrian & community recreational property, and home of the Polo Series.

The Newport International Polo Series is proud to present its 2020 sponsors including Gallo|Thomas Insurance, Davitt, Boston Common, Hotel Viking, The Chanler, The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina, Vanderbilt International Properties, Veuve Clicquot, Clarke Cooke House, Stella Artois, ROCKSTAR Limo, Atria Senior Living, Goslings, McGrath Clambakes and Catering, and promotional partners including The Cocktail Guru, Newport Jaguar Tours, Newport Helicopter Tours, America’s Cup Charters, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport Mansions, Island Surf and Sport, Newport Sport Fishing Charters, Providence River Boat Company, and Newport Harbor Guide. Special thanks to Schultz Marketing Partnerships, Van Liew Trust, Tanglewood, and WCRI Classical Rhode Island. “Our sponsors have been with us since the beginning. Without their support, the Series would not be as extensive as it is,” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series founder.

For specific details about the players, concessions & amenities for this match, plus venue information and other details, sign up to receive the Game Day Briefing on Saturday.

RAIN DATE: If a regularly scheduled match is canceled prior to its start (due to weather/field conditions), the match will be postponed to the following day, Sunday at the same time. All original polo match tickets & seating reservations will be transferred to the rain date. For more details on our ticket policies, please follow this link. In inclement weather, always check the Match Status recording on our Info Hotline (401) 846-0200 x2 and for Alerts published on our website, both of which are updated with any status change for the impending match.

This is the 29th season of Newport International Polo Series, which has hosted teams from 34 nations including, Ireland, Germany, Spain, England, Argentina, France, Egypt, India, Australia, Costa Rica, Ghana, Canada, Chile, Jamaica, Nigeria, Portugal, New Zealand, Barbados, Scotland, South Africa, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Kenya, Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Singapore, Monaco, Morocco, Peru, and Poland.

Polo, since 600 b.c. Polo is, without doubt the oldest ball game in the world today. First recorded in the 6th century b.c. when the Turkomans beat the Persians in a diplomatic tournament, the alluring game caught on with equestrian royalty and cavalry, and took off with globalization, withstanding the tests of time. By the time Polo arrived on Newport’s shores during the Gilded Age, the sport was nearly 2500 years steeped in tradition, captivating newcomers like Newport’s summer sporting set who embraced the new pastime, establishing America’s first polo club in 1876. A charter member of the United States Polo Association the club today is still a trailblazing model polo club, hosting the Newport International Polo Series public exhibition matches, supporting philanthropic causes, organizing USPA tournaments, polo club member services and polo instruction year-round. Experience the king of games in its American landing at Newport Polo.