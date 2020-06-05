After weeks of waiting for a state response to its request to hold a 2020 polo season, Newport Polo finally got its answer this week, telling patrons on Thursday night that polo would go on as scheduled, although with significant modifications.

It was not until slightly after 1 p.m. today that polo sent out another message to patrons, outlining plans and how patrons could request refunds for one or more matches.

Polo was supposed to open with the first of its international series, versus Switzerland, on Saturday. But it is doubtful any international teams will appear in Rhode Island. Polo is hoping that as the season progresses, it might be able to schedule matches against out of state teams. Meanwhile, Polo’s Agnes Keating had said that matches will be played among Newport Polo’s membership, and other players in-state.

For patrons, the rules will follow other statewide social distancing rules, also requiring patrons to wear masks, not to socialize with other tailgating patrons, social distancing guidelines in effect throughout the polo grounds.

What is unclear is the number of individuals allowed per tailgating space. The guidelines say one car per spot and its occupants but does not address any spillover parking. It will require a space in between each tailgating spot.

There will be no general admission tickets sold, and all other tickets must be purchased in advance.

Polo has also increased prices by 25 percent to cover what Keating says are additional costs, and presumably lost revenue. Tailgating spots that cost $65 are now $80, and what it calls reserved chalet spots (with permanent tents), rose from $100 to $125.

Newport Polo is perhaps the only large-scale event that has won state approval to open in phase II of the state’s reopening. Many events had canceled previously, including the Newport Jazz, Folk and Music Festivals, Rhythm & Roots, the Wickford and Virtu art festivals, Theatre by the Sea’s summer season, and Performing Arts Center programs for the remainder of the year