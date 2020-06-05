Recognizing that we are still in challenging times, the City of Newport’s Department of Utilities is urging customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth to set up payment plans or pay their utility bills if at all possible.

For all those able to afford to pay their water or sewer bills, the Utilities Department is encouraging our customers to pay their bills either online or by mail. If necessary we are available to work with our customers to set up a flexible payment plan that meets an individual’s financial ability. The payment plan will extend the due dates of any past due balance and avoid a higher balance due later which might be more difficult to manage. To discuss options with payment plans please contact us at 845-5607 or utilitybilling@cityofnewport.com.

The Department of Utilities has temporarily suspended interest charges from accruing on past due amounts as of May 1, 2020. Also, in order to assist making payments by credit card, as of June 1, 2020 the credit charge transaction fees will be paid by the Department of Utilities. Credit Card payments can be made online at www.cityofnewport.com . Payments can also be mailed or placed in the drop box located at the bottom of the stairs of the Bull Street entrance to City Hall.

The temporary suspension of interest charges and the credit card fees will be reevaluated in September 2020. Lastly, the RIPUC has extended the current moratorium on the termination of water service for nonpayment until July 17, 2020 at which time it will be reviewed.

The Department of Utilities understands the hardship our residential and commercial customers are facing and that they have choices to make. We want to thank our customers for paying their utility bills in order to help us ensure safe, healthy, and reliable water and sewer service during this difficult time.

Please contact the Newport Water Division at (401) 845-5600 with any questions.