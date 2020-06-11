What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The 2020 Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is on track for September 17-20, the Preservation Society of Newport County announced today.

Given the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on large gatherings and events, festival-goers can expect a new and innovative kind of experience this year.

“With so many events in Newport canceled this summer, we are especially looking forward to hosting the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival in September,” said Preservation Society Executive Director and CEO Trudy Coxe in a statement. “Everyone is looking for a chance to relax and have some fun, and we guarantee this will be fun. We hope you will join us.”

