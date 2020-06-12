What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Join the Newport Historical Society on Thursday, June 25th, at 4:o0pm virtually on zoom to celebrate making history today. This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP on NewportHistory.org or by calling 401-846-0813 x110.

The Newport Historical Society will discuss what they have been doing the past year and during the Covid-19 pandemic, take care of Society business, and discuss future plans.

About the Newport Historical Society

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to make these materials readily available for both research and enjoyment, and to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more information please visit www.NewportHistory.org.