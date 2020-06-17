What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Join the Newport Historical Society for a Civic Conversation on Thursday, July 9. 2020 from 5-6:30 pm virtually on Zoom.

This fourth Civic Conversation will build on past discussions about “Americanness,” Crisis, and Liberty and will focus on the question “How American is Protest, and How Much Protest is American?” These gatherings are meant to bring diverse perspectives, always including an historical one, to issues that face us today. Never looking for consensus, we seek to encourage free expression and listening, even when, or particularly when we do not agree.

For a sense of what happens at a Civic Conversation, you can view a video and synopsis of the most recent event on NewportHistory.org.

You must register to attend, as spaces are limited. To RSVP please contact Heather Rockwood at hrockwood@newporthistory.org or call her at 401-846-0813 x110. If there are no spaces left, we can retain your contact information for the next event.

- Advertisement -

For more information, click here.