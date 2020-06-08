The Newport Historical Society today announced the return of its walking tour program, Newport History Tours (NHT), in a new format that follows RI’s social distancing guidelines. While the Newport Historical Society offers small group tours for a better experience, the June walking tours will be especially intimate. Beginning June 12, 2020 and running on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month, NHT will offer a daily walking tour to groups no larger than six.

The tours will feature two distinct themes: Discover Colonial Newport and the Common Burying Ground. During the Discover Colonial Newport tour, visitors will hear stories of 18th century entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial era. The Common Burying Ground tour explores the stone carvers, their art and the diverse people buried there who helped shape Newport’s history. The tour schedule, and more information is available at NewportHistoryTours.org.

Tours depart from the Colony House, located at the top of Washington Square, and cost $15 per person, $10 for Newport Historical Society members and active duty military. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at NewportHistoryTours.com, cash payments are not accepted. Visitors are required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart from anyone not part of their “quaranteam.” Additionally, visitors will be screened for illness to ensure the health of everyone in the tour group. For more details visit NewportHistoryTours.org or call the Museum of Newport History & Shop at 401-841-8770.

The 1739 Colony House doors will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in June from 10am-2pm. Visitors can view the first floor, ask questions about the building’s rich history and make an appointment for a shopping experience at the Museum of Newport History & Shop, located at the foot of Washington Square at 127 Thames Street in the 1763 Brick Market.

Additional reopening milestones, including the Museum of Newport History, site tours, and research appointments at the Resource Center are planned for later in the summer, as additional State guidance is released.