What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Since they can’t throw the previously scheduled Levon Helm 80th birthday celebration at Fort Adams this summer, the Newport Folk Festival has teamed up with Levon Helm Studios to host a livestream fundraiser at 8:30PM on June 18th.
Performers include Phil Lesh, Mavis Staples, Margo Price, Dawes, Son Little, War and Treaty and the Wood Brothers.
The show will benefit the Levon Helm Studios and Newport Festivals Foundation. Tickets and further information here.
Did you know?
WhatsUpNewp.com is a locally owned and independent for-profit news organization. We depend on local businesses and readers like you to support our work to bring everyone in Newport County and Rhode Island the news and information that they need.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!