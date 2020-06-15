What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Since they can’t throw the previously scheduled Levon Helm 80th birthday celebration at Fort Adams this summer, the Newport Folk Festival has teamed up with Levon Helm Studios to host a livestream fundraiser at 8:30PM on June 18th.

Performers include Phil Lesh, Mavis Staples, Margo Price, Dawes, Son Little, War and Treaty and the Wood Brothers.

The show will benefit the Levon Helm Studios and Newport Festivals Foundation. Tickets and further information here.