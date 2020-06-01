Newport City Council will host a special meeting remotely at 6:30 pm on June 2nd. Here’s what’s on their agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

JUNE 2, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on June 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

1. Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf

Budget

a. Errata Sheet

Errata Sheet

b. FY21 Tax Impacts

FY21

c. Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading) – Continued from May 27, 2020

Revenues

d. Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)- Continued from May 27, 2020

Personnel RESOLUTIONS

2. Mask Wearing – S. Taylor

Mask Wearing

3. Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools, re: Newport Public Schools approved budget for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021

NPS

4. COVID 19 Status Update

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: – May 29, 2020 The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” (Posted 5/29/20-lcs) Docket of the Special Council Meeting June 2, 2020 Page 2