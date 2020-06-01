Newport City Council will host a special meeting remotely at 6:30 pm on June 2nd. Here’s what’s on their agenda;
CITY OF NEWPORT
DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING
JUNE 2, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on June 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
|1.
|Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf
|a.
|Errata Sheet
|b.
|FY21 Tax Impacts
|c.
|Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading) – Continued from May 27, 2020
|d.
|Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)- Continued from May 27, 2020
PersonnelRESOLUTIONS
|2.
|Mask Wearing – S. Taylor
|3.
|Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools, re: Newport Public Schools approved budget for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021
|4.
|COVID 19 Status Update
Laura C. Swistak
City Clerk
ADJOURN
Suggested Action: – May 29, 2020 The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” (Posted 5/29/20-lcs) Docket of the Special Council Meeting June 2, 2020 Page 2
