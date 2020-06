Newport City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 status update from City Manager Joe Nicholson on Tuesday, June 9th at 4:30 pm.

As of Monday, June 8th, 1,862 Newport residents had been tested for COVID-19. 71 of those had tested positive.

The meeting will be held remotely and is open to the public by dialing 1-877-853-5247 or via Zoom. Meeting ID: 922 6938 0490