Newport City Council will host a virtual special meeting on Tuesday, June 16th at 4:30 pm.
Here’s what’s on the agenda;
CITY OF NEWPORT
DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING
JUNE 16, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on June 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free)
https://zoom.us/j/92269380490 Webinar ID: 922 6938 0490
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
|1.
|Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf
|a.
|Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (Second Reading)
|b.
|Ordinance Amending Title 3 Personnel (Second Reading)
Amendment to Personnel OrdinanceAmendment
|c.
|Resolution re: Authorizing the Tax Levy
|d.
|Resolution re: Omnibus Property Tax Relief & Replacement Act
COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER
|2.
|Action Item No. #5928/20 – RE: Supplemental Agreement #1, Contract #19- 039 – Janitorial Cleaning Services (w/accompanying resolution)
|3.
|COVID 19 Status Update
