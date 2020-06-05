Newport City Hall

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10th.

The meeting will take place virtually and will be open to the public (we will post the access information here when it is available).

CITY OF NEWPORT
DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING
JUNE 10, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on June 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

1.Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf

BudgetPaperclip icon

a.Errata Sheet

Errata SheetPaperclip icon

b.FY21 Tax Impacts

Tax ImpactsPaperclip icon

c.Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (Second Reading)

RevenuesPaperclip icon

d.Ordinance Amending Title 3  Personnel (Second Reading)

PersonnelPaperclip icon

e.Resolution re:  Omnibus Property Tax Relief & Replacement Act

OmnibusPaperclip icon

f.Resolution re:  Authorizing the Tax Levy

Tax LevyPaperclip icon

2.PUBLIC HEARING- Proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance regarding Short Term Rentals:
a.Recommendation from the Planning Board

RecommendationPaperclip icon

b.Ordinance amending Chapter 17, Section 17.04.050 entitled “General Requirements”, Section 17.08.010 entitled “Definitions” and 17.100.130 entitled “Home Occupations” (First Reading)

Chapter 17Paperclip icon

3.Farmers Market License, Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Growers Market, Memorial Blvd. north side between Chapel St. and Edgar Court, Wednesday’s beginning June 3, 2020 through October 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Farmers MarketPaperclip iconRESOLUTIONS

4.Condemning Racist Hate Speech- J. Bova, A. McCalla, S. Taylor

Hate SpeechPaperclip icon

5.Authorizing an Adopt-an-Access Program for Marine Avenue between Clean Ocean Access, Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council and the City of Newport – J. Bova, S. Taylor

Adopt-an-Access ProgramPaperclip iconORDINANCES

6.Amending Chapter 5.57 entitled, “Mobile Food Establishments” to amend Section 5.57.040 entitled “Restrictions on Permits” (First Reading)

5.57Paperclip iconCOMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

7.Action Item #5926/20 – RE:  Cooperative Agreement with the Rhode Island Division of Statewide Planning  for the Transportation Master  Plan  (w/accompanying resolution)

5926Paperclip icon

8.Action Item #5927/20 – RE:   Supplemental Agreement #1, Contract #19-025 – Sidewalk Improvement Program 2019 (w/accompanying resolution)

5927Paperclip icon

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: – June 3, 2020 The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” (Posted 6/3/20-lcs) Docket of the Special Council Meeting June 10, 2020 Page 2

