Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10th.
The meeting will take place virtually and will be open to the public (we will post the access information here when it is available).
CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING JUNE 10, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on June 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
1.
Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) https://www.cityofnewport.com/CityOfNewport/media/City-Hall/Departments/Finance/Budgets/FY2021-Proposed-Final-Combined.pdf
Farmers Market License, Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Growers Market, Memorial Blvd. north side between Chapel St. and Edgar Court, Wednesday’s beginning June 3, 2020 through October 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Suggested Action: – June 3, 2020 The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” (Posted 6/3/20-lcs) Docket of the Special Council Meeting June 10, 2020 Page 2
