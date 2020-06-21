What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport City Council will host a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 24th at 6:30 pm.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337

Password: 658513

Here’s what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

JUNE 24, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR RAIMONDO’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-25- 1. (b) “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACITIVITES ARE OCCURING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with Governor Raimondo’s Executive Order 20-25 on June 24, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Action Item #5929/20 – RE: Public Hearing – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application 2019 (w/accompanying resolution)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Communication from Morneau & Murphy, re: Requesting permission on behalf of The Jamestown, the MV Katherine and the Coastal Queen, to serve alcoholic beverages while at dockside at several stops in Newport Harbor for the 2020 season

3. Special Event License, newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive In Documentary Film Screening, Easton’s Beach Parking Lot 3; July 9, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

4. Victualing License, New, Beverage Newport Shipyard, LLC, d/b/a Belle’s Café, One Washington St., designated as the area included in the indoor seating and outdoor seating as set forth on that certain survey prepared by Ravi Engineering & Land Surveying, P.C. dated July 22, 2019 (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

5. Victualing License, New, Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, 286 Thames St., First & Second Floors- per restrictions on file in the City Clerk’s Office (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

6. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, 286 Thames St. First & Second Floors (Hearing)

RESOLUTIONS

7. Homestead Exemption– J. Bova- Continued from May 27, 2020

8. State of Emergency– Extension of Time Period

9. Medical Marijuana Facility Moratorium- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, K. Leonard, J. McLaughlin

ORDINANCES

10. Ordinance amending Chapter 17, Section 17.04.050 entitled “General Requirements”, Section 17.08.010 entitled “Definitions” and 17.100.130 entitled “Home Occupations” (Second Reading)

11. Amending Chapter 5.57 entitled, “Mobile Food Establishments” to amend Section 5.57.040 entitled “Restrictions on Permits” (First Reading)- continued from June 10, 2020

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

12. Communication from the Energy and Environment Commission, re: Community Choice Aggregation Programming (CCA)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Recommendations on Roadway Closures- Resolution #2020-40

14. Memo from the City Manager RE: Update – North End Urban Plan Project

15. Action Item #5930/20 – RE: Award of Bid # 20-045 – Water Treatment Chemicals (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #5931/20 – RE: Ordinance Change – Chapter 10.28.080 – Easton’s Beach Parking Lot (w/accompanying ordinance)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Application of JR Holdings, LLC, 8 West Marlborough St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership and location to Beverage Newport Shipyard, LLC (SW SHM Beverage, LLC- 100%), d/b/a Belle’s Café, One Washington St., designated as the area included in the indoor seating and outdoor seating as set forth on that certain survey prepared by Ravi Engineering & Land Surveying, P.C. dated July 22, 2019 (Hearing)

2. Application of Tri Group, LLC, d/b/a Newport Blues Café, 286 Thames St. first and second floors (per restrictions on file in the City Clerk’s office), holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership to Kinsley’s LTD, (Brian Foley-100%), d/b/a Newport Blues Café for the same premises (Hearing)

3. Application of Newport Wine Cellar, LLC, d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar, 11 Memorial Blvd, holder of a Class A alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 5 Merton Rd. (Hearing)

4. Communication from Peter Regan, Esq, on behalf of L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Backyard Patio & Grill, 151 Swinburne Row, re: Operation Update and Request for Issuance of License

(Revised- 6/19/20)

The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.”

