The Newport Car Museum will reopen on Monday, June 8 and resume regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Museum will follow CDC guidelines for the state of Rhode Island; additionally, it has put in place operational procedures and protocols to further protect the health and safety of visitors.

The Newport Car Museum features a significant private collection of beautiful, rare and interesting cars covering seven decades of automobile design. Displayed in six galleries, they tell the story of Ford/Shelby, Corvettes, World Cars, Fin Cars, Mopars and American Muscle Cars. It was included in USA Today’s “Top 10 Best New Attractions” and named Yankee Magazine’s “Best Specialty Museum” within 18 months of its opening in 2017. It also has won an award from the National Association of Automobile Museums for its specially commissioned historic videos, which feature directional sound and can be enjoyed in each of the Museum’s six galleries.

Tickets can be bought at the door or online at www.newportcarmuseum.org where more information and directions are available. Regular admission: $18/adults; $15/Seniors, Military, Students; $8/Ages 5-15 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult).

