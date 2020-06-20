What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI), a statewide nonprofit human service organization, has launched “Be Safe Plus,” a program delivering fresh foods, masks, cleaning and personal care supplies to Rhode Island seniors, people with disabilities and their caregivers who are at high-risk for COVID-19.

FSRI recruited Chubby Chickpea and “Hope & Main,” located in Warren, and Roch’s Fresh Food, of West Greenwich, to put Rhode Islanders back to work by employing them to pack and deliver “Be Safe Plus” boxes.

FSRI is asking senior programs statewide to share information about this free resource with people in need. Funding for the program is from the Rhode Island State Office of Healthy Aging.

Seniors can access Be Safe Plus by calling 401-462-4444/The Point for assistance in English and Spanish.

