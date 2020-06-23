Newport, RI – The Naval War College will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning with a keynote speech by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

The Naval War College (NWC) invites all to join them for a YouTube ‘watch party,’ with live comments from Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, Naval War College president. Tune in at 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 24th on NWC’s YouTube channel.

NWC says that there will be a year-in-review photo galley before speakers begin at 10 a.m.