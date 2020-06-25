Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the keynote address and Navy Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield, president of the Naval War College, confers degrees during a virtual graduation ceremony, June 24, 2020. The Naval War College is in Newport, R.I.
