Here’s a weekend round-up of some of the best concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sturgill Simpson will be streaming live at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Friday at 8PM. Details here.

The Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass Festival is streaming virtual this year and features Tim O’Brien and Lucinda Williams Friday at 9PM. Details here.

Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band’s 2019 performance at Pickathon’s #AConcertADay. Friday at 3PM. Details here.

- Advertisement -

The Narrows Center for the Arts presents Colby James & The Ramblers Friday at 8PM. Details here.

Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga will be celebrating the Class of 2020 on Youtube beginning Saturday at 3PM. Details here.

Jackie Green live stream Saturday at 8:30PM. Details here.

Rolling Stones “Extra Licks” series Sunday at 3PM with performances from the 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour. Details here.