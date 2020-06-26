Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Friday: A new concert series developed by local music leaders Tish Adams and Sam Kopper is streaming live Friday at 5PM. This week, check out James Montgomery and Friends performing as part of the “Music Seen” series. The show streams at 5PM here.

All Weekend: Bluegrass Pride is hosting a special “Porch Pride” event this weekend. Check out leading national Bluegrass artists Saturday and Sunday. RI based artists Jake Blunt and The Vox Hunters will be among the performers. Details here.

Saturday: “Black Power Live” is a concert hosted by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. Featured Performers include Miguel, Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Doja Cat, Kamasi Washington, Vagabon and Robert Glasper. Details here.

Saturday: Larkin Poe has a full band concert, streaming live at 4PM from the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. They are celebrating the release of a new album Self Made Man. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Friday: Live from Castle Blackamore has local artists Bernard John, Robin Dionne and friends streaming at 7PM. Details here.

Friday: The Head and the Heart are streaming a re-broadcast of a show from the Capitol Theatre from October, 2019. Details here.

Friday: Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds are streaming a recorded show from Radio City Music Hall from April 2007. Details here.

Saturday: Pickathon’s “A Concert a Day” has a 2015 concert replay from guitar genius Ryley Walker at 4PM. Details here.