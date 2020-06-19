What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

All Weekend: “Light from Lockn'” is a streaming Festival with dozens of artist streams and vintage performances all weekend long. Performers include The Allman Brothers, Grace Potter, Charles Bradley and Margo Price. Details here.

Friday: Kaia Kater has a concert replay from 2017 on Pickathon’s “A Concert a Day” at 3PM. Details here.

Friday: Michael Franti is live streaming as part of the “Stay at Home” Tour at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Preservation Hall Jazz Band presents “Round Midnight Preserves” at 9PM with live and recorded performances from Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello, Irma Thomas, Dave Matthews, Beck, Jon Batiste, Jim James and more. Details here.

Saturday: “One More Saturday Night” with Dead and Company replay from LA’s Dodger Stadium 7-7-2018 at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Melissa Etheridge will be live streaming at 6PM. Details here.

Saturday: The “No Contact Concert Series” features Grammy Award winning Che Apalache at 11PM. Details here.