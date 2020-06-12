What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best concerts streaming locally and nationally this weekend.

Friday: The Tish Adams Trio will be live streaming a show Friday at 5PM from Pumphouse Music Works in Kingston. The show is co-sponsored by WRIU and Tune-In Tune-Up, a program of the RI Music Hall of Fame. It will be streaming live on WRIU 90.3 and webcast here.

Friday: GA-20 will be live streaming at the Narrows Center at 8PM. The Narrows is web casting shows weekly – upcoming shows include Brian Dunne and Grace Morrison and the CSNY tribute Trinity. Details here.

Friday: Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi replay a February performance from the San Francisco Jazz Festival at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: The Blue Ox Music Festival: Live from the Pine” presents Bluegrass, Americana, and Roots artists performing live from the music festival grounds beginning at 3PM. The lineup includes Sam Bush, Warren Haynes, Del McCoury, Charlie Parr, Molly Tuttle, and Lillie Mae. Details here.

Friday: Ani DiFranco will be live streaming “The Prison Music Project Sessions: Long Time Gone Album Release Concert” at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: Allysen Callery, Karen Zanes, and Beauquet will be live streaming Saturday night at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Latin Alternative Music Conference is live streaming at 7PM with performers including will feature an exclusive showcase from key voices in the Latino LGBTQ community including pop singer Kany Garcia, hip hop artist Mabiland, indie electro pop musician Javiera Mena and rock band Circo.

Saturday: CAAMP has a live replay from the 2019 Pickathon Festival at 3PM. Details here.

Saturday: “Live From Here” is streaming at 7PM with performances from Rufus Wainwright, The War & Treaty, Lady Midnight, Hawktail and Becca Stevens. Details here.



